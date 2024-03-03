The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Can you introduce yourself, please? Hi. My name is Fernando Thompson. I started here about two and a half years ago, so I'm officially a genius this term. Okay, well, And what's your major? My major is in psychology, and I'm hoping to put in emphasis in sports psychology. Um, So how did we meet? We met during choir and we were in psych together last year. Yeah, that was fun s o. Tell me about your background. My background? Well, as a veteran Anything else you want to tell me about? I am. I was originally born in the Philippines and came here when I was three years old. I am the youngest of three, seven, two other siblings. See, I joined the military and I was in medical field. I also deployed marine and pretty much did a lot of goods. I remember doing a lot of good things and meeting people all over the world. I decided to go to college shortly after the military. I don't know much about it, so I had a big thing. So why did you come to tell him so in my transition to get out of the military, it was my transition. Getting out the military is like, what? What's next? That's always the question. Initially, when I was first getting out of the military, I wanted to be a teacher because in while I was in medical field and doing all this other stuff, I was an instructor. Someone convinced me to pursue exercise science because I was a surgical tech for a little bit and be in the medical field. You're kind of familiar with terms, but coming to see you, of course, change, perspective, changing mine. You kind of develop your purpose into things, and I found that my general calling was psychology or counseling. So tell me about veteran affairs or better the services. It's a great way for students like myself to transition into becoming a college student. A lot of men and women that joined the military, they felt like that was our only option. Well, sometimes when you get out, you know, you try to make yourself have other options, and college is a good one. Uh, Callie through and did a really good job with me. At least I was enquiring a bunch of different colleges, some even ten or fifteen minutes closer to my house. I decided with Cal Lutheran because the transition was so smooth, Heather ducks in a row, they were able to work. Help me with all my paperwork, things that needed to be able to attend college, and they just made it a really smooth transition. There's so much more now that wins me over here just because I'm able to explore what I want to be a student, how I am as a student and also I just have a really good experience with teachers and other students here, whereas in other schools it's crowded. I mean, if you're used to that, it's fine. With its smaller community, kind of gives you a better sense of belonging. So can you tell me your least favorite and favorite things about Kelly? Well, the campus is great. You're still able to just kind of find a good spot here and do what you need to do whether study rest or just kind of socialized with whoever your friends are. Another good thing on top of that is that the professors there approachable most of these. It's a simple email or conversation, and they're going to help you out. I feel like in a bigger school, kind of get lost in the sauce. In a sense, you know, because there's so many students. Maybe I think my commute it is tough to be a community, and only because you only really have maybe one or two classes throughout the day. Yeah, and I know that conferred commuters parking and like places to study is kind of hard to find here. You kind of dig your own, you know where you're at. So when I feel like I need a change of environment, it's easy to do that here.