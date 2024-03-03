The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I am here with my friend, and I am actually gonna let him introduce himself. Okay, So what is your major and what you already said? You're here. What you wanna do that? I want to become a sports psychologist or a clinician after. You got to get the first part and tell you about your involvement on campus. Well, I am a football player, And, uh, last year I played baseball, but this year I'm just a football player. So tell Tell me about the sports here because I know nothing because I'm not forty years in the sports here are actually pretty awesome. To be quite honest, every sport is like kind of like a family. Like, uh, football is really meshed together, really tight brotherhood and, you know, along with the other sports as well, you know, football player's gonna soccer games, soccer players coming football game, you know, everyone is really involved in with each other sport. We have the same like working workout program in the weight room. I mean, it's really, really, really tight between all the sports and especially the support within itself. What the vision is that there's no division one ring division here. No, I think everyone's Division three were all the three except for a water polo shot out of the water. Polo girls, you know, made it to play house with is there's not that many D three teams for girls water polo. Let's basically the extent of what I know about sports here. Um, okay, So why did you pick Callow Callaloo Er Let's see a lot of reasons. Probably the main reason being I could play sports here. I mean, you know, division three, uh, a great opportunity for me to play football and baseball here, but also, you know, the class sizes are pretty, pretty small. So you get that one on one with teacher, you know, teach. You actually know your name, which is different from like, having that, you know, five hundred person class Think they have it, like, you know, cow states. So I thought I was really cool to get that, you know, small class size. You know, it's not too far away from my house, so I could get that college experience by coming to school, you know, staying at school and living here. So where you from? I'm from a ball in parks, like, twenty minutes out of l. A. And no one knows. What is your least favorite and favorite thing about Helen's? Favorite thing would probably be. You know, like I said, the school's pretty small select. You get to know everybody, you know, everyone is really close. Well, I made a lot of friends just cause, you know, I know this person, this person with another person, just not that many people. So then you ended up knowing everybody's mean, like I said, is that, like, family type bond that everybody has. So everyone's pretty clothes? And if I had to say my least everything, probably parking because, um, you know, parking, parking, the parking laws get filled up, and then there's nowhere to park. Me and David, um, actually met because we used to live next to each other our freshman year, and we became friends. I mean, I made most of my friends in my dorm last year on DH. He's kind of it was great. It was a great time and he's he's one of the ones that stuck around.