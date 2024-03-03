The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I'm right here in front of Mount Cliff Hall. What's your beam? The semester natural habitat have attacked. So all of the dorms you can get in with you with your rides like a key card type type situation. All these decorations were going to see her in a minute. So the planet is like the little lounge area people laughing at me, and this is actually really cool room. Like, tables and chairs and, like, these little couches that actually super comfy, full table. Uh, and there's others foosball over here. It's actually called that for the Purple Lounge. I always thought that it was like the P lounge or something, but it's actually the purple Lounge because our colors here are purple and yellow. Those So I'm gonna take you guys down the hall, and I'm just gonna walk around a little bit. Okay? So this is the This is the grad. Yeah, just the grad student lips on lives in the storm because the Russians of the student life office is actually a resident's life offices actually been there. There was a study room is also people that said, I'm not going to go in there. So I actually used to live right? Holy over by the door and the laundry room right there. Mom and I used to live there with Miss actually the other day. I'm just gonna walk you over here to get this room, and I'm gonna show you, uh, average freshman dorm.