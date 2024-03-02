The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so I'm going to tell you a little bit about the other freshman dorm options. So there's two other freshman dorm's besides Mount Class. Um, and those are Peterson and Thompson and their exact mirrors of each other. I'm not going to take you in there because I don't know anybody who lives in there. I mean, Ken is really the only freshman that I know because freshmen are kind of all secluded over here on the other side of campus because they want, you know, classes to be a little bit closer when you're freshman's you, Khun, like, rely on each other, Which is cool, actually. Uh, the other two dorms or Peterson and Thompson. So you have a living room and then two bedrooms off of that living room. This time, yes, and this year they have five people living in there and each in each sweet because they had, like, an over over need for dorms in that residents in those residents. There's two people in one room and three people in the other room, and the reason that I picked Mount clef was because I was told that Peterson and Thompson you could hold hands with your roommate while you slept, and I was like, That's weird. As you can see, the rooms and in Chlef are are pretty spacious, like you don't you don't have to hold hands, but you don't have a living. You don't have like, every living room space, so you just kinda have your desks in here and everything like that. So in here, I forgot to say in here, you do have to two different sweets that share bathroom. There's a door to the out to the hallway and a door to the bathroom, and they have the exact same thing on the other side. Yeah, it's basically for purse wheat. If you I mean, I know a lot of people who didn't know their suite mates at all. I happened to be really good friends with a suite mates, so that just happened towards out for.