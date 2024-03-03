Sign Up
Go back to California Lutheran University (CLU)

Samuelson Chapel

Even though "Lutheran" is in the name, Cal Lu has no intention of converting its students or forcing any ideologies onto students. There is a religious atmosphere at Cal Lu through organizations and clubs on campus, which include non-Christian clubs such as a Hillel (Jewish) club, a Muslim Students Alliance and a chapter of the Latter-day Saint (Mormon) Student Association. University Chapel is every Thursday in this chapel and is optional for all students and faculty. University Chapel is very inclusive as a reflection of our campus community and student body, chapel consists of Jewish and Christian readings and more. Chapel hour (11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.) is the time on Thursdays when University Chapel is held, and at that time no students have classes, so it is basically an hour-long lunch break. Students are required to take one lower-division and one upper-division religion class. Lower-division religion classes can be more on the historical side, while upper-division courses are more debate and research centered and can be really interesting.

