So I'm going to show you right now one of Cal lose landmarks, but I just want to take a second to show you a little bit of the atmosphere out here. This is what the outside of the chapel looks like about all these flowers, A lot of nature. So I'm hoping there's nothing going on in there right now, so I can show you the inside. Regardless of that, I do really want to show you, tell you a little bit about the religion here, how it plays in to the curriculum and being a student. I was raised Jewish, not that religious now, but I was raised jewish and forty. If it's something like one in So they are set up for something right now, and I'm not sure what, just gonna give you a little bit. I love that organ because I'm a music persons with music, and we've got a lot of pews actually quite new. So yet so I'm just don't disrespect anyone's I'm actually going. Is someone playing up there? And I don't know if you can hear it, but the bells are going off. Don't the fellas don't go off at the chapel, actually go up. So I want to talk a little bit about the religion requirement here at college. So we are loosening a school, Um, which is a sect of Christianity. She is lucid, Lutheran, or was raised Lutheran and now is pretty Lutheran still. From what I understand, it is a pretty It's a pretty liberal sector. Christianity, another pretty accepting of all people. Um, and that's kind of the gist of what I know about it. Obviously, it did start with Martin Luther, who celebrated his like five hundred birthday or something this year, and we are actually did celebrate out of celebrated as a school. Um, or maybe it was the five hundredth anniversary of the Reformation suddenly like that, but something having to do with Martin Luther, not Martin Luther King Jr. But, um, but so there is a couple of religion, quite requirements here you do have to take you to take to religion classes. When I was a freshman, one of them has to be, you know, underclassmen. The other one is upperclassman, I guess, is kind of the gist of it. So for my under for my undergraduate requirement, um, have a class A requirement. We did read verses from the Bible, and that was kind of the gist of the class. I'm actually in my second religion class right now. I'm in a class called women and religion, and it's a lot about feminism and sexuality and, um, gender differences and gender stereotyping and all of that in religion, different religions, multiple religions. Um, and it's actually one of the most interesting classes I've ever taken. So what I'm trying to say is that there is a religion requirement, but it's very liberal, like they have tons of classes. I know that there's a sexual ethics class that counts for your religion requirement and other things like that. They're just kind of trying to educate you, Um, on different religions around the world, which is actually, I think it's pretty cool. I'm not that religious myself, but I do think it's really cool. My religion class got me ended up making me go to a Buddhist meditation, which actually kind of loved. It was very relaxing for me and, uh, actually really eye opening, so basically, just kind of have to keep an open mind. They have so many classes that count for that requirements that don't really let it scare you. Um, there is University Chapel every Thursday on DH. There are there are a lot of different, different religious clubs here. I know that there's a Muslim club and there's a hill, a club. I used to be a part of it, but I'm not really anymore. Very, very nice on DH. There's also Pastor Scott, Um, who's also very nice. It is a Lutheran school, so they do hold pretty true to their roots. Thie cool thing about that is that even if you're not Christian or Lutheran, you get a lot of Christian holidays off, even if you're not celebrating them. Um, and there are a lot of celebrations here for different holidays and stuff like that. I mean, if you keep an open mind, you don't have to let Thea, You can't let the religious requirements scare you, but I do want to let you guys know that it is.