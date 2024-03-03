The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So as you can see from the sign behind me, I am in front of Swenson Center. The second newest or the other newest one that I know of is right over here. So inside a swenson, as you can read or may be, you can probably backwards, But is our behavioral sciences and social sciences. So I've had psych classes in here, and communications class is in here. I'm actually in a psych class in here right now, and so yeah, there's three sections to it, so I can't really give you a walk through the whole thing. I will give you a rock through of the main section right here. So the way that it works is that the top floor, which is like offices and rooms to study and stuff like that that goes all the way through the three sections. You can't walk all the way through, have to go out the doors and into the next door's So I'm going with you through this main part right here is actually where I used to sit and study for me. I used to study what is also computers over here. So if you go upstairs is THIE. Office is right here. His communications on the middle section is the middle section is like language. Then the last section has the offices for policy, political science professors and history and psychology. So there's a lot of professors in there, so I'm gonna go show you another building.