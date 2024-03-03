The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right now I'm standing in one of the classrooms in, uh, the soil in humanities center, which is one of our classroom academic buildings on campus. This is basically every classroom in this building. What this building holds is all of the humanities classes and faculty and stuff like that. I've never I had a semester where he didn't have a class in this building. Um, right now I have Spanish right next door and religion in this classroom. My very first semester I had my freshman immersion class in here, and I had one of my honor's seminars in here s O. This is like an average class size. Um, even one of these classrooms probably is never really full. My class in here has, I think, twenty nineteen, maybe students in it. So if you ever like Miss a class, your professors will notice. Even if you miss a couple in a row, they'll like, I actually love that about this campus that If you miss more than a couple of classes in a row, then they'll actually reach out to you and be like, Are you OK? He's sick. There's something going on because it's such a small school.