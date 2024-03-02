Architecture Graveyard at Cal Poly
Hiking is everywhere in San Luis Obispo. Architecture Graveyard is a close hike to the Cerro Vista Apartments and today was a beautiful day... take a look!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
We're in our graveyard now, and it's a hike that's pretty close to, Sir, this is a really call insight. You could just walk into the horses, and these are all like buildings and structures that the engineering and architecture should instead. And they left them here. Now you can just walk up and go and check them out. It's a pretty cool right talk a couple more structures up there, but this is what it looks like here.
