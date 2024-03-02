The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

The Kennedy Library really have one library here on campus, and this one has five floors. The fifth and fourth floor are always carry their pretty much You could hear a pin drop. Like grad students and students were setting for finals. I once last year went to get a book, and I was wearing foot flops. Death stares from so many people on the first floor. You have the computer lab and the twenty four hour area. I stayed until like, maybe one two in the morning, and it's also really cool. Is that you're if you're scared to walk back to your dorm, they have a security van here at Cal Poly. Or you can stay outside of the library and they pick up at certain times. They'll take you all the way back to your dorm. If you're staying here until, like one or two o'clock in the morning, and then on the second floor, we have Julian's Cafe, which is cafe that stays open until the main part of the library closes, so not the twenty four hour area. The main portion of the library stays open until that closes, and they offer Lottie's hot chocolate anything pretty much you could imagine this year. They now self sushi, and they do pastries and bagels, all sorts of breakfast stuff, so that's really cool. So we have the computer resource and pretty much any tech that you need. You can rent out computers you can rent out video cameras, uh, sound recorders, things like that from the library. You can also, uh, have the English Writing Resource Center is here so you can go and get Student Pierre writing help with. They can read your essays or your research papers, and they'll go through it and check in. So that is a really awesome thing that the Kennedy Library offers.