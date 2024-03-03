Check out the BIGGEST Lecture Hall at Cal Poly (Feat)
Sam shows you around the biggest lecture hall on campus and Courtney helps elaborate on the effects a large class like this has on learning.
Like I said, it's the biggest lecture hall, Yes. So I thought since Courtney actually has classes in here since she's a business major, we could ask her how it is to have classes in here. How is it learning in this kind of an environment? It's definitely interesting. The class size being big is actually not that big of an issue. If you pay attention and you take your notes, um, it's pretty good. Sometimes we'll get that random oddball professor who's actually gonna assign you seats in here and call on you to answer questions like my Nikon professor. Um, super great on DH. Sometimes you get professors that just do their thing, and they chew. It's huge for big videos for examples presentations.
