The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What's up, you guys? So today my mom and I are going to go shopping for my apartment that I'm moving into for my second year of college. We're going to try and find some of those really pretty vines. I could go around and you're like that one or just something in my room. I kind of wanna hang like a succulent and like a cool light bulb from the corner of my room, like next night bed. I'm wearing this really pretty necklace out of your Scott from H and M. I believe it had another little like one on it, and it just looked too, like I don't know too much. So I just went and cut it off with some, like metal clippers. So I'm gonna show you guys along and let's head out, and then real quick, I have a few like posters I wanna put up this year in frame, so I'm gonna take these with us to Michael's. Today we hade this old patio furniture we're about to throw out. Then I realized I need a patio furniture for my apartment. Should we kind of threw this altogether? Spray painted it this morning. I wanted, like the more, like feel like leaves that are more like that. The next step is to find picture frames that called the prince that I bought literally last year and haven't really used. We have a really cool prints would make it to use last year. You guys probably saw this in my dorm when I ripped it off way are going to look for a circle pillow because that's a fact. So I found this pillow that I thought was the kind of dope because I wanted a circle one, This is Velvet, and then I realize it's 50 bucks. Laundry bin, which I need I wanted one that can, like, squish up in my closet, but still, like, be firm because my Lawson from target was really cheap in the polls. What the heck? All right, we're heading to target. So I've been looking for something like this to put in a little thin based in our bathroom or something. I haven't told Shay, so she's okay with that. Um, and that I wanted this hair lightening spray because I want more blonde in my hair. I guess you could say Okay, so we got these two leaves that we're gonna put the bathroom hopefully. This is one of our outdoor patio furniture's things. Today we're gonna put all these really cool pictures and now I'm just so that when we move in Super easy Pai letter poster. I bought it from a guy from last year, and we didn't use it because there was no room. I think I'm gonna put this hot on the wall like that. Then I'll have that print and then that print, and then I'll have, like, another hole like wall on that side. I'm not really 100% sure what I want to D'oh. So it's the next day and I'm gonna continue packing so much stuff today just because tomorrow is kind of crazy with appointments and stuff I need to get done. So today is going to be a major packing day, but I also need to film a video. I wanted to film something that was like things every freshman need to know about, like, sorority recruitment and freshman dorms and all that, Or it might make it completely directed towards cow Polly. I'll give you guys a quick Oh t D It sure is one of my favorites I have right now, and it is from till use. Then these shorts are from a little boutique called Caged. They have it in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and I think like the Bay Area. So if you ever are cage, they have good stuff there. So I love eating this, plus out of the bag from Primitives. So we got one of these cool tech sports for our apartment, and I just kind of like the president. Is this like appearing for you guys backwards? I just went ahead and packed up all my doctor stop hair stuff. I don't really have much else that I'm gonna be shopping for until I get to school, which I'm doing in, like, a few days. I'm gonna have a ton of time to film just because I'm not taking classes until mid September and make sure you guys comment any video ideas down below and get the studio thumbs up. I hope you guys love it so much, and I'll see you guys in my next video.