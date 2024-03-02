The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So what would be advice that you would give to a prospective student Whose company Cal Poly, for me? It would be. I know a lot of other people here just kind of coasted through high school. You didn't study for anything, and boom, you got into a cop, all right? And other people worked the butt off a gun in here too. Everyone here needs to work their butt off. I don't know anyone that's just coasting in there, Major. Yeah, we all got a tough wake up slap when our quarter winter quarter was like, Oh, crap. You just try to think of the best way that you know how to study. Use that in your first quarter and then learn from your first quarter. What went wrong? What did you do best? How did you learn the best? What was the best place, you found that you could do homework at those kind of things like you have to build off them because college is so different from high school like nothing is going to be the same except for just a few things.