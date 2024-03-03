The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

O'Connor with your major, which is What do you think about math? The math major here at Cal Poly is a difficult like Have you had good professors, things like that? Math is definitely super hard, but that's okay, because everyone's in it together. I have this group child called Math to forty eight Confused squad were all basically meet up three times a week and do our homework because none of us have no clue what's going on. It's just really cool because everyone always working together. While the major is hard, all of us more each other to succeed. So we're all doing fine because we're all right, which is really cool, and I feel like a lot of majors were made that way. It just really comes out in math because we're all in the same classes for four years straight. Math club is pretty cool, which is a club of all math majors. They threw a party one time because they bought a new couch.