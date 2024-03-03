The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Like so with Dexter, we are surrounded by buildings. Over here are too big engineering buildings where most of the engineering majors have their classes. Most of the art classrooms over here, that giant, it's like cement looking. Building is our architecture building very much our archy majors live there and breathe there. The education building as well as the business building is on the other side of it. Um, these are the two food trucks of today's Starbucks and the central coaster. Like I was telling you about, um, all around the other side of that tree is the library. Um, I will show you that in the different video, but this is the quad. Um, a lot of our events are held here. Our free speech wall does cost some controversy, but that is held here every year. Way also have cultural clubs, um, events that I've put on every single year, usually on Dexter lot as it's our biggest Juan on campus.