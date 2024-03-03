The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

A lot of the smaller majors here account Polly because you're such a hands on school. Hashtag learn by doing, you really get to know the people who are in your major, more bigger majors, like engineering and architecture. In AG, you don't really get to know the people, but if you do a small major like math or with me, liberal studies or like any liberal arts, because our liberal arts colleges incredibly small, like you get to know everyone in your major and it just makes the experience so much better because you'll always at least have one friend in your class. I've never had a class since my fresh like since my freshman quarter on, I haven't had a class that I haven't had a friend in, so it's definitely helpful and definitely helps me through the classes. If you have bigger classrooms, you're still going to meet people, and you should be more difficult to have those people in your classes all the time.