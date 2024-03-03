The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this might last favor building here on the couch. It's the engineering building we actually have for engineering buildings here on campus. North, south, west, East camera For which one? This is because I'm really bad at directions uh, it has it's two to truth. Three stories, Um, and this is considered one of the state of the art buildings around campus. Along with Baker Science and Math, They were built within the last like few years. So all the classrooms have the newest technology for engineering all the programs. They have multiple computer labs and really beautiful classrooms. Um, this is the main engineering building with stainless steel, stucco and glass walls. There's also these outer buildings that also hold classes and are also some of the holds of businesses that do engineering and architecture. A quick fact is, this is the second place best place on Cal Poly Campus to see the sunset. The first best places if you live in Sarah Vista because serviced it is an apartment complex here on campus. That's where I R. A, uh where I'm a resident advisor, and it is the very top of the hill on kinda cowboy campus and you can see everything and it has beautiful sunset views. This is the second best place because you could go to the very top floor of this building because it's on the very outer edge of Cal Poly. Um, if you go to the very top, you can look towards the two mountain peaks that are right across from Cal Poly and you could see the beautiful sunset and it's just so awesome Before I moved to service Doctor, this is the best view. Then I moved to serviced, and that was best view. Yeah, it's a definitely beautiful building, and I love it.