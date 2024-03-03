The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So can you introduce yourself and tell me why you chose Cal Poly? So my name's Connor Ariel. For me, I chose Cal Poly over UCSB bark the gauchos because teacher ratio was really nice. Warn, Professor, Every seven students for the math department. So now I have a personal relationship with old professors I've ever had, which is really cool because they're all really nice and help me out a lot.