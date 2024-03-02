The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Over the next few videos, I'm going to be showing you the beautiful place I call home Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. I'm a software here at Cal Poly, and I am majoring in liberal studies. Just to be an elementary school teacher, I am from Sacramento, California, which is in Southern Orange County, and I'm also a resident advisor here on campus. A resident advisor is kind of that crazy person you meet on the first day of college that leads you into your dorm. I'm an aria in the service department, so I not only got to show you the freshmen apartment styles that you get to have one here on campus, but I also get to show you a few of the more traditional dorm styles on the other side of campus. So I hope you really enjoy my videos and let's get this tour started.