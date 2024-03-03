The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It is raining here right now, and I just wanted to share. We were just at the pool like last week, like tanning, and now it's just like a torrential downpour. That's one thing about Kyle Cali like that's One thing that made me choose the school itself is that the weather is so good here and size wise. We have a lot of kids here, but it's super nice because you meet a lot of people like just within like the first few days of being nearing the so many people and where it's located is like, really nice, too, because I would say it's like city, rural and suburbs like we have a little bit of everything. There's a lot of like farming land here, so you have some of the rule parts on DH. Then we have a really nice downtown city area where you can go hang out, go to the farmer's market shop a lot, and I'll be taking you downtown another time. Both we have a beach like you can go to the beach whenever. So we have that to offer, and it's pretty close.