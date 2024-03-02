The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, guys, I'm currently in the sum of the guitar zero bathroom. Um, so a little thing about seventy is that the first floor is always, uh, all one gender. Well, I don't know if it's gonna be like that when you have come toilets, showers to showers and like, you would think that it would be really, like, complicated with the, um, toilet bathroom situation. People, like always have different schedules and different things that they're doing and like different times where they like to shower. Like, there's only ever been like one time where I was like, shoot full showers are taking. It's party dorms and kind of like funny um, so upstairs. Upstairs it, um, one side's guys, one sense girls and same with third floor. So when you somebody it goes double triple double s. So this is what the typical triple looks like. Then there's another closet over there with drawers and then what they did because they have the same room kind of is that they put their drawers in their closets because they're big enough so they don't have to get those plastic ones that I have. So the bed situation is kind of weird here, Cal Poly. They assign you a bed, so there's no fighting about it. If you guys disagree, they could basically be like, Oh, we assign this bed to you in this bed to you. So this is where your bets are gonna be, But most people don't really care. It's kind of a first come, first served type of thing. This is bunk like this is a bunk bed, and then this is a loft. Here's the to the long desk and their drawers and then a singular desk in their drawers. It comes with the fridge so you don't have to buy one.