The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I know we're in the same major, but just like, describe it, I am a little studies major with a biology concentration, and I would say, generally level cities is probably easier than most other majors, because you do. Ah, lot of, um, basically every single subject, just on a more basic level because we try to get through a lot of subjects, and I am very excited about my biology concentration. So then I could get actually deeper into one of those subjects we talked about.