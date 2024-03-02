The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So what has been your favorite class at Cal Poly? And why? For me, it was a GI that I want blocked in two freshmen year in my first quarter. There's actually first class ever at college, and it was intruded theater, which has nothing to do with me. I was like, what? How is this gonna be and literally it was so interactive and cool. The professor had a group of students that performed at the place we were reading in front of the whole class every week. So we got to literally washed what we're reading and see, like, did we played out correctly? Or and then our big final for all of us, as we all had to perform a one minute monologue from the whole class, which seems super scary. It was like a three hundred person class, but it was ridiculously fun. Exact approach makes fun of the boy standing in front of the entire school in the cafeteria. I want to end my monologue with Stan has a tiny penis and I was like, Thank you. Now I feel super comfortable talking with crowds of three people, so definitely recommend it as a really funny, easy G..