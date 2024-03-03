Why go to Farmers Market? Free Fruit!
Downtown Video(Farmers Market); Calpoly Slo
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
What's really cool about farmer's market is that people are really kind farmers market and all of the local growers are just so nice they want, you know, like obviously by their fruit. So they give you, like samples of all their fruit that they have, you know, like what you're buying, Why everything tastes like everyone's just like so kind here downtown. I've never met a mean, slow resident, so I highly recommend farmers market.
