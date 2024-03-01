The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

You're dealing with a class like math Lou for which is the Mount class. I had to take it with a G. It's going to be lecture based, primarily also have with my classes. I believe mine had. It is an activity section where you did the homework together. The discussion classes are a lot more interesting because you get to participate. It's like being English class, and people were like, elaborate on the book, like, Oh, I thought the flower meant this or this and that. So the classes that are more like discussion based are smaller classes, usually because when you have a like a G, that's a really huge there's like a lot of people know, all of them can, like, participate and a discussion. With the new university honors program there, usually small in size, they have to be in there like primarily discussion based. If you take a class like gender studies, it's going to be discussion based. So it just really depends on the subject matter how many students are in the class and usually for what, major? What is the student faculty ratio? I believe I think I saw something on like us News. There are quietly classes that do you have a good number of students? Like I said, there's one hundred and forty kids in my mouth class. As usually General Ed classes, that's not usually your major classes because people are weeded out down the line as time goes on. How is your relationship with professors only actually, talk to one of my professors outside of class went to his office hours. Most of my professors I get along with a well, professor I despise with my math teacher. I just unlike taking a math class, so generally I've had good impressions of all of them. They do some stuff like Irritate me or like they won't answer emails when it's not their office hours or this that or you ask a question of the answered in class. Then they won't answer your email or like they require attendance. Like almost all man, my teachers, I've had so far require attendance as part of your grade, so if you don't go to class, you don't get to make up stuff. Like it's not like I'm not gonna go to school. It's kind of annoying because I'm like this high school. Like when you think about college, like people are always like, professors don't care. Think the professors are very, they're very good and they care. That's why I noticed a lot about the professors at college. I cancel on me just like they care, because when I came to college I expected them to not care about me or whether I was in the class and like that, my participation, my efforts would go on notice. Even in the big lectures, I've noticed that they like, actually carried. They want me to learn and pass the class, so I think that they care the kind they were. It reminds me of high school, in a way with teachers, except your bond with the teachers are not going to be as strong as they were in high school. Just because you don't see them as often you might go to class like, two times a week. That's like for like what, fifteen weeks or something? First semester's office hours. Like I said, I only attended one office hour, and that was kind of Tio Introduce myself to my first journalism teacher so I could get those connections. You know, you want to build those connections with your professors so that when you need, like, a recommendation letter, you can ask them for that. Are they there's Do they have office hours? Some are really inconvenient, like you'll have. Like, the only time you can see a professor is during the time you have class. You're just like, uh, really and like Or they'll be really short on office hours. A big Oh, I can only meet for thirty minutes, like before class or after class. You're just like, Why? Like, why can't you make an hour long? You know what I do see your teachers or your professors during the office hours.