So what would you say Or some dorm room essentials? Personal things, Dryer. How's the laundry? Uh, you should pay one dollars for Oh, well, sure. Do you have to wait in a long line? Usually sometimes. How's the showering in the dorms shower? It depends on rooms, but my roomies claim buck Really small. Do you have to share it with some people? Oh, for people, but some rooms. How does the meal plan work? The old plan is around ten dollars per meals. I think it's really expensive because in Korea, the pay stray dollars for school meals so is really expensive and quality do you think that by being in the international house you to meet more people versus not living on campus? I heard a lot. I think it's really good point for into international House students. I mean, we can meet a lot of people from different countries. I chose the reason I chose this this room building. It's that and I can make many friends from different countries. Other buildings for dinner, for our international house has a lot of events. How long are a's like the resident assistance Here we have to our eighth and for down the side, West Side and east side.