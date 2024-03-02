The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I will be your campus real ambassador for the California State University, Long Beach, also known as Cal State Long Beach or Long Beach State. I'm currently sporting the spirit where for the school, and so I'm going to tell you a little about myself. I chose journalism because I love all aspects of journalism. The camera love mean behind the scenes and editing the footage. So it encompasses a lot of things that I am like to do a lot of things. I can't see myself doing one thing on Ly for the rest of my life. I lived in Long Beach, California, ferment middle school and high school years. That's where I graduate high school and part of a reason why I chose Long Beach State because of its proximity to my house, the time and now currently living with your California mother. Facts about me is that on campus I am involved with to Christian groups, one called Crew Ministries and the other one's soon movement on. Then I was also working with twenty two West video productions, So I'm really excited to take you on this tour of me. Although Calc in Long Beach is not an Ivy League school are like, you see, it's a Cal state. Um, some people don't see it as the high ranking school, even though it is one of the most competitive schools, not the most competitive, but one of them for cow states. It's a great school for academics, and there is diversity versatile, and then second of all, they have a lot of opportunities, and they really try to help their students, although if I'm gonna be honest, they do have some problems with how they run things. It's a great school, so let's get started.