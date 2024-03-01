The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a freshman at Cal State Long Beach, and I'm in the film Major. I chose to go to Cal State Long Beach because one Mar school is having this plan where we could get free admission, not to mention the finally financial aid was really good. I I didn't really have a dream cause I didn't exactly know where I was going. As I looked more into Cal State Long Beach, I realized that it had a lot of the things I need, not to mention a really great film program. I would say it's pretty diverse, considering it's the University of Long Beach and long beaches of extremely diverse city. I do feel like the diversity could improve. They know that we're as students that were struggling in our own way. So they try to reach out as often as they possibly can, at least the ones that I've had. I've never had a professor that didn't everyone's required. You apologised hours, but I never had a professor that didn't extend that extra armed to help us pass their class, and I never had one that took pride in the fact that their class was hard. I love my professors, I think is awesome and ask for his homework Goes new. You know, in high school, we didn't have to write papers that were more than about two, maybe three pages long. Sometimes during the week, the gym is extremely packed. That's definitely a con, but a pro is that it's free. The pro is that you don't need any really mean people at the gym. If you want to use a machine, you can always go up and be like, Oh, hey, you know how many more steps do you have? And based on that, you decide with a naive in a way, everyone's pretty nice. Another probe, Cal State Long Beach, is just the fact that there are so many free resource is the Japanese Garden was free, but God bless because it's such a beautiful place. Oh, uh, as I mentioned before, I didn't really taken extensive search into other, um of the universities, but it's a lot cleaner. The professors I here are ten times better than others. Like I said, everyone's just so willing to help. They acknowledge, and they let you know that there are free resource is on campus for you to use. Um, I heard that there was a service that you can call up, and it'll like, Drive you to your class. I don't know if that's accurate, but if that is, that's definitely what makes Cal State long these better. I like the fact that if you want to do it's for it doesn't have to be like on a professional level. They're intramural sports, which is something I'm extremely into and just can't stay. It's just it's just a Knauss, um, place to be. Finally, what would you tell your high school senior self? I would tell her to not really dress, not stress. I would tell her that, too, to put in a little bit more effort. We're working to the things you do because just the shift between how lax I was my senior year versus just all the things that we have to do now is just It's like it's like a cosmic.