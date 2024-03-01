The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm currently on the fourth level of one of the parking garage. Is that's next to the CB Building? Wants to buy half a freshman. You come here, understand that you should allow yourself anywhere from forty five minutes to an hour to just be here because parking fills up fast. Parking permits are always on sale so people can always buy it. That doesn't mean we have enough space is for people who buy a parking permit, so it's very important to understand that you come here later than nine O'clock. You most likely will have the park away far away from upper campuses, which is where almost all the classes are at anyways. So my tip is yeah, by a parking permit past because there is some free parking alongside the school. You can't park in the neighborhoods around, but it's not worth the house On my opinion. Taking Tip is joined the honors program because classes here impacted it is a commuter school. There are a ton of students on campus, and there's not enough classes or professors to teach all those students. I recommend joining the honors program, which I did also get the chance. If your freshman you apply to apply for the president's scholarship, which could be full ride or a partial scholarship, depending on basement among the other applicants where you fit and the honors program it. Other than your ten three events for to stay in the program each semester, and they get to maintain a three point five GPS each semester. It's really helpful because you registration for classes opens a week before the rest of the school. For honor students, you always get the classes that you need also show on your your diploma or your degree that you graduated with honors, and you also get personalized advising with the honors advisor. With all that said, I hope I see you at C S. U B. Thank you so much for watching my videos on this tour. I stressed out a lot about it, but thank you so much.