The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this is the central quad. It's the biggest quarter on campus and the most popular one we could welcome missed, hosted in this area every semester, and people like to sit and hang out with friends, do homework while the sun is out. Today was just raining when I was filming, but it's a great place to catch up with friends. Each hut is one of many convenience stores on campus that half snacks, and it's located next to the library. On campus, you'll be able to find these newspaper of any machines, especially in the central quad. So this is one entrance to the U. S. You second floren. Where there's a lot of like couches and seeds with umbrellas. When it's nice outside, people like to sit down and do homework. So this is just a top view of the U. S. You, which stands for the university student union.