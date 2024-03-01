The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Why did I want to work with campus Feel first heard about them through Instagram. I think they had, like, a little ad sponsored like Post week later. I like filming videos, and I was like, Why not do it? And if you get paid to do that like that's even better. They saw, like, the whole list of things, and then I'm like, Okay, this is really cool, but this is a on a list of stuff, and you could see everybody crossing them as I have been uploading them. It's just a really great opportunity to incorporate what I like to do filming and editing and then make that into a project that I can put on my resume. Also I know that, like as a person who goes to Cal State Long Beach when I was researching schools like there'll be a lot of videos on YouTube in on information from other people, from students about like the UC, maybe league schools, like very popular schools. I was like, Okay, well, I'm starting to YouTube channel, and then I'm doing this so I can't help further information about casting lobbied to other people who might be interested in going, but there's not enough people to talk about it. So that's kind of why I I decided to work with campus Riel. Find it important in fulfilling this job because students should be able to have a sense of like where they want to go or apply for. College is expensive, like I only played the council Long Beach. I didn't want to pay the fee for other schools if I wasn't gonna get in or if I knew I was going to go there, even if I was accepted. So it's important for people to be able to save money. Like, even though you can go on like a campus tour, you don't always get like the feel of how the campuses in one day.