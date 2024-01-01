Sign Up
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Dining & Food

00:44
Helen grabs a breakfast sandwich at the exchange
Food
The Exchange is a dining option here at CMU. Located in the Tupper Building is has some of the best breakfast sandwiches. Meal Blocks are similar to meal combos, pick a sandwich a drink and a side all just for a swipe on your CMU card.
00:53
Helen shows you around the tartan cafe: express - cmu dining
Food
Tartan Cafe is a great place to grab a bite to eat and grab a great view. The pomegranate is a deli for you to get all your sandwiches and subs. The staff is super friendly and its an all around open social environment.
00:16
Views from the tartan cafe!
Food
Tartan Cafe is a great place to grab a bite to eat and grab a great view. The pomegranate is a deli for you to get all your sandwiches and subs. The staff is super friendly and its an all around open social environment.
00:34
Helen tells you about her favorite off campus juicery
Food
There are many options for food on campus at CMU but Salud an off-campus Juice bar is a great place to study and grab a delicious drink for you and your friends.
00:54
Sit and eat some breakfast with helen
Food
Outside Pasner Hall you can go and sit at one of the tables and have a beautiful view all while you eat your delicious sandwich from The Exchange.
02:38
Trip to the underground!
Food
Katy takes you on a late night trip to one of her favorite food places on campus, the Underground! Located under Morewood Towers, it is a short walk from Mudge and open late into the night, so it is a favorite among many students. It features a variety of foods, Katy's personal favorites being the Cuban panini, the provolone sticks, and the fruit and nut salad! At the Underground Katy also gets some life advice from her good friend Lake, an architecture major.

