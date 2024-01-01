Katy takes you on a late night trip to one of her favorite food places on campus, the Underground! Located under Morewood Towers, it is a short walk from Mudge and open late into the night, so it is a favorite among many students. It features a variety of foods, Katy's personal favorites being the Cuban panini, the provolone sticks, and the fruit and nut salad! At the Underground Katy also gets some life advice from her good friend Lake, an architecture major.