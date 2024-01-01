Sign Up
Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Claremont, CA

A Day in the Life with Erin at Claremont McKenna College


A Day in the Life with Erin at Claremont McKenna College

Welcome to Claremont McKenna College!!!! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

The Claremont Colleges-- A Consortium-- From the Top of Kravis Admissions Building! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Welcome to Bauer! What does the average classroom look like? Bauer South

This is our biggest lecture hall! Still smaller than other classes and big colleges... Bauer North

A Hidden Gem: The Bauer Reading Room! SHHHHHHH Bauer South

Play some intramural sports and go to Wedding Party on Parents Field! Parents Field

Welcome to the Honnold-Mudd Library! Come get your study on! Honnold Mudd Library

Honnold-Mudd Library Tech Floor (AKA the Spaceship Floor) Honnold Mudd Library

Meet my friend Thoma, and see how CMC students really act! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

The most beautiful place on campus (at night): THE CUBE!! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Mid Quad -- Best Quad (in my opinion)!! Come check out some of our residence halls! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Welcome to North Quad, Home of the CMC Frat/Econ Bros North Quad

This is what happens when it rains on a southern California campus... Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

CMS Sports Facilities! (Featuring the pouring rain) Roberts Pavilion

Watch a Women's Water Polo Game with Erin + Pat! Roberts Pavilion

The Hangout of the 5Cs-- The Hub! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Roberts South, Class Styles, and Where we Have Classes! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Check out South Quad!! (featuring the wind) Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Welcome to the CARE Center!! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Come Listen to Cool Speakers (and Maybe Get a Job With Google) at the MMC Athenaeum!!! M.M.C. Athenaeum

Roberts Pavilion Fitness Center/Big 2 Story Weight Room! Roberts Pavilion

Inside Collins Dining Hall for Snack! (Free Food!!) Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Ath Tea with friends! (AKA free food) Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Claremont McKenna College Students Answer Questions About Campus Life! (Part 2) Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Claremont McKenna College Students Answer Questions About Campus Life! (Part 4) Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Take a Walk Through the Village to Shop and Get a Bite to Eat! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

Goodbye Tour Fam! :( It's Been Fun! Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

