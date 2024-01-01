Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Clemson University Campus

Trending Content

04:18
Clemson landmarks/prominent buildings
Nick Weaver Campus
This is a tour of Clemson's most notable structures including Death Valley, Tillman Hall, and Sikes Hall. Bonus feature: Info on Clemson's admissions process is included at the end.
05:49
Tour of academic buildings on campus
Nick Weaver Academics
The tour guide shows several academic buildings on campus that he attends or has attended classes in and explains his history with each building.
01:00
Tour of downtown clemson
Nick Weaver Campus
After watching this video you will have an idea of what downtown Clemson looks like and will also be informed of surrounding areas you can visit.
02:44
The daily routine of a clemson student
Nick Weaver Academics
This video shows the viewer how a college student at Clemson goes through his day and also shows interesting happenings that are out of the ordinary/"behind the scenes".
01:04
Gameday at clemson's spring game 2019
Nick Weaver Campus
In this video, future Tigers can witness Clemson's legendary death valley first hand during Clemson's annual Spring Game and can get a small taste of what a real game day would be like in the Fall.
01:38
Tour of greek quad
Nick Weaver
This video takes future Tigers through an event in the Greek Quad and provides information from students who are members of a fraternity and a sorority.

Clemson University 114 Earle St

02:44
The daily routine of a clemson student
Nick Weaver Academics
This video shows the viewer how a college student at Clemson goes through his day and also shows interesting happenings that are out of the ordinary/"behind the scenes".

Clemson University Clemson

01:00
Tour of downtown clemson
Nick Weaver Campus
After watching this video you will have an idea of what downtown Clemson looks like and will also be informed of surrounding areas you can visit.

Clemson University Clemson Memorial Stadium

01:04
Gameday at clemson's spring game 2019
Nick Weaver Campus
In this video, future Tigers can witness Clemson's legendary death valley first hand during Clemson's annual Spring Game and can get a small taste of what a real game day would be like in the Fall.

Clemson University Clemson University

05:49
Tour of academic buildings on campus
Nick Weaver Academics
The tour guide shows several academic buildings on campus that he attends or has attended classes in and explains his history with each building.
