Clemson University Campus
04:18
Clemson landmarks/prominent buildings
This is a tour of Clemson's most notable structures including Death Valley, Tillman Hall, and Sikes Hall. Bonus feature: Info on Clemson's admissions process is included at the end.
05:49
Tour of academic buildings on campus
The tour guide shows several academic buildings on campus that he attends or has attended classes in and explains his history with each building.
01:00
Tour of downtown clemson
After watching this video you will have an idea of what downtown Clemson looks like and will also be informed of surrounding areas you can visit.
02:44
The daily routine of a clemson student
This video shows the viewer how a college student at Clemson goes through his day and also shows interesting happenings that are out of the ordinary/"behind the scenes".
01:04
Gameday at clemson's spring game 2019
In this video, future Tigers can witness Clemson's legendary death valley first hand during Clemson's annual Spring Game and can get a small taste of what a real game day would be like in the Fall.