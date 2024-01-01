YOU'RE WATCHING
Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Campus
01:04
Traditional classroom at coastal carolina
This an overview of a traditional classroom here at CCU! I have my English class in this exact classroom and I always feel engaged and involved with the layout of the room. This classroom is located in Brittain Hall.
02:48
Welcome to coastal carolina university!
I'd like to officially welcome you to Campus Reel's Coastal Carolina University Tour page. I hope you find the information on here helpful and insightful to your college search! Get to know some facts and opinions on CCU by clicking through all the videos posted.
01:20
The atheneum - coastal carolina universities scholarly emblem
This is The Atheneum, a very treasured symbol here at Coastal Carolina University. This monument is tucked back behind Atheneum Hall and provides a sense of belonging for scholarly students here at CCU.
01:30
Overview of a coastal carolina commute
This video summarizes the commute an average Coastal Carolina University student may encounter! Since the campus is not very large, commute times are relatively non-existent. This is definitely something that I appreciate when having early classes because it means I can spend more time sleeping in!
02:21
Htc center overview
Welcome to the HTC Center at CCU! This building has many purposes, but focuses mainly on the gym and exercise options for students as well as sports venues for basketball and volleyball. If you're ever on campus, come by the store to grab some CCU gear at the HTC Center!
02:08
Hicks dining hall
This is Hicks Dining Hall, the most popular dining hall here on campus! I tend to have 70% of my meals here and I try my best to spice things up every time I go. There are so many options as you will see by the videos and there's even themed nights for special occasions!
03:35
The coastal carolina university chanticleers baseball and football stadiums
Get a look into the beautiful Brooks and Spring Brooks stadiums here at Coastal Carolina! These stadiums are home to rising talent and successful alumni. Try and catch a game if you ever come to visit!
01:09
The bryan information commons (library)
Here is a little overview of the Bryan Information Commons here at Coastal Carolina. The library is home to a Starbucks and abundant working space. The hours of operation are 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The building is quite possibly the most active space on campus.
00:47
A great place to relax and chill
Spring Brooks Stadium is by far my favorite place to just do homework, relax, and maybe get to watch the baseball team practice! I have referenced it many times in other videos because I really do believe that it's a great place to get outside and spend time in a Coastal Carolina centric location!
01:08
Taylor tells us his thoughts on coastal carolina university!
My friend Taylor talks with me about one thing he likes about Coastal Carolina and one thing he would like to see a change in. We filmed this portion at The Woods community pavilion!
