Kimball and lower kimball dining halls
Kimball and Lower Kimball are our two main dining halls on campus. Kimball is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while Lower Kimball is open for lunch. Kimball serves a variety of food that changes every day. While most selections do not change but our "classics" section changes every day. Lower Kimball has a more cafe style experience. There are small kiosks of different foods so we have a Mexican Kiosk called "Habaneros", a Pizza Kiosk, a Grill Kiosk, and a Sushi Kiosk. Lower Kimball takes dining dollars (425 dining dollars are included in your meal plan) or swipes if you stay within the meal plan offered.
Hogan campus center
Hogan Campus Center is the main student center at HC. Hogan holds Cool Beans (our main coffee shop), Crossroads and The Pub (Our Grill and Sandwich Shop), a barber shop, ATMS, our bookstore, Career Center, Radio Station, Our Ballroom, basically all our student needs are in Hogan. People come here to hang out, have lunch, do homework, etc. It's a great place to meet your friends and just chill!

