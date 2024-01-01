Kimball and Lower Kimball are our two main dining halls on campus. Kimball is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner while Lower Kimball is open for lunch. Kimball serves a variety of food that changes every day. While most selections do not change but our "classics" section changes every day. Lower Kimball has a more cafe style experience. There are small kiosks of different foods so we have a Mexican Kiosk called "Habaneros", a Pizza Kiosk, a Grill Kiosk, and a Sushi Kiosk. Lower Kimball takes dining dollars (425 dining dollars are included in your meal plan) or swipes if you stay within the meal plan offered.