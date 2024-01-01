Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

College of William and Mary Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

14:21
Cook with me: pizza bagels 🍕🤪 | bryonna elliott
Bryonna Elliott Food
Most days, you're going to get tired of eating at the dining hall. One of the solutions that my friends and I came up with for this is to go to the grocery store and pick up ingredients for a fun meal. The grocery store that we went to for this video is a healthy food source that's a quick walk or uber ride off campus called Earth Fare.
00:29
Get ready to check out the sadler center
Food
The Sadler Center is the main meeting place, dining hall, and area on campus.  !here_should_be_iframe! N/A
00:26
The food in colonial williamsburg is a bit different than most places!
Food
The food that you'll find in Williamsburg is far different than most places. While we have all of the major chain restaurants there are tons of specialty resturants.
00:05
Intro to sadler dining hall
Food
The intro to the Sadler Dining Hall

College of William and Mary

00:26
The food in colonial williamsburg is a bit different than most places!
Food
The food that you'll find in Williamsburg is far different than most places. While we have all of the major chain restaurants there are tons of specialty resturants.

College of William and Mary Sadler Center

00:29
Get ready to check out the sadler center
Food
The Sadler Center is the main meeting place, dining hall, and area on campus.  !here_should_be_iframe! N/A
00:05
Intro to sadler dining hall
Food
The intro to the Sadler Dining Hall

College of William and Mary Spotswood

14:21
Cook with me: pizza bagels 🍕🤪 | bryonna elliott
Bryonna Elliott Food
Most days, you're going to get tired of eating at the dining hall. One of the solutions that my friends and I came up with for this is to go to the grocery store and pick up ingredients for a fun meal. The grocery store that we went to for this video is a healthy food source that's a quick walk or uber ride off campus called Earth Fare.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved