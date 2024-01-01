YOU'RE WATCHING
College of William and Mary Dining & Food
Cook with me: pizza bagels 🍕🤪 | bryonna elliott
Most days, you're going to get tired of eating at the dining hall. One of the solutions that my friends and I came up with for this is to go to the grocery store and pick up ingredients for a fun meal. The grocery store that we went to for this video is a healthy food source that's a quick walk or uber ride off campus called Earth Fare.
Get ready to check out the sadler center
The Sadler Center is the main meeting place, dining hall, and area on campus. !here_should_be_iframe! N/A
The food in colonial williamsburg is a bit different than most places!
The food that you'll find in Williamsburg is far different than most places. While we have all of the major chain restaurants there are tons of specialty resturants.
