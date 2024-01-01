YOU'RE WATCHING
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Campus
00:52
Cafeteria / food options
Baruch doesn't have a traditional dining hall, but don't let that stop you from enjoying the delicious foods around Midtown Manhattan!
00:32
Check out a typical lecture hall!
A tour of a lecture hall and a traditional classroom at Baruch. Classrooms come in all different kinds of shapes and sizes at Baruch, as you will soon find out!
00:34
Lawrence & field building tour
A tour of the Lawrence & Field Building, more commonly known as the 23rd St. Building. The building is currently undergoing heavy renovations, so don't mind the occasional construction noise (for now).
01:35
Gym tour
Baruch's gym is divided up into three different floors, each accommodating different kinds of sports and athletics. You're free to use the fitness center and different sporting areas for recreational purposes as long as a team isn't practicing!
01:22
Check out some campus landmarks!
A tour of two of Baruch's most well known landmarks and where you should see yourself next semester! These are the perfect spots to know what's going on at Baruch and kick back.
00:35
Newman hall tour
A tour of Newman Hall, one of Baruch's buildings. This is mainly used for real estate and law courses, but you should still come and check out the beautiful architecture and study lounge!
00:37
Check out a typical lab
A tour of the labs at Baruch College. There are four different kinds of sciences at Baruch, and they're all taken at the 23rd St. Building.
01:07
Vertical campus tour
A tour of the Vertical Campus - the main building you will see yourself in at Baruch. This building has it all, and is in the perfect location.