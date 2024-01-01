Sign Up
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Campus

00:52
Cafeteria / food options
Food
Baruch doesn't have a traditional dining hall, but don't let that stop you from enjoying the delicious foods around Midtown Manhattan!
00:32
Check out a typical lecture hall!
Academics
A tour of a lecture hall and a traditional classroom at Baruch. Classrooms come in all different kinds of shapes and sizes at Baruch, as you will soon find out!
00:34
Lawrence & field building tour
Academics
A tour of the Lawrence & Field Building, more commonly known as the 23rd St. Building. The building is currently undergoing heavy renovations, so don't mind the occasional construction noise (for now).
01:35
Gym tour
Baruch's gym is divided up into three different floors, each accommodating different kinds of sports and athletics. You're free to use the fitness center and different sporting areas for recreational purposes as long as a team isn't practicing!
01:22
Check out some campus landmarks!
Academics
A tour of two of Baruch's most well known landmarks and where you should see yourself next semester! These are the perfect spots to know what's going on at Baruch and kick back.
00:21
Faq: how big is baruch?
Campus
How big is Baruch? Click to find out.
00:35
Newman hall tour
Academics
A tour of Newman Hall, one of Baruch's buildings. This is mainly used for real estate and law courses, but you should still come and check out the beautiful architecture and study lounge!
00:36
Faq: defining features of baruch?
Campus
Defining features of Baruch? Click to find out!
00:37
Check out a typical lab
Academics
A tour of the labs at Baruch College. There are four different kinds of sciences at Baruch, and they're all taken at the 23rd St. Building.
00:40
Welcome to baruch college!
Campus
Introduction to Josue Mendez, your CampusReel tour guide for Baruch College.
00:40
Welcome to baruch college!
Campus
Introduction to Josue Mendez, your CampusReel tour guide for Baruch College.

00:34
Lawrence & field building tour
Academics
A tour of the Lawrence & Field Building, more commonly known as the 23rd St. Building. The building is currently undergoing heavy renovations, so don't mind the occasional construction noise (for now).
