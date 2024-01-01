YOU'RE WATCHING
02:20
Whitehead hall tour
Tour of Whitehead Hall, including our little "Library Cafe" which is open to students for 24 hours a day!
01:38
William james hall & working on campus
Our campus has amazing accessibility for students who have disabilities, from physical to mental. We have counseling too, and opportunities for students to work. Nick talks a little bit about working on campus.
02:47
Boylan hall tour pt. 1
Boylan Hall: 6 floors of history, English, languages, art history, studio art, and the dining hall.
01:00
Commuting
Quick chat for those wishing to move to NYC for college for those who already live here and are planning to commute to campus.
02:09
Nypirg brooklyn college chapter
Interview with Nick, he was an intern with NYPIRG last year and is now an active volunteer and member. This is their club room!
01:28
Stuck in the library: cuny literary magazine
Meet our literary magazine club! They publish 'Stuck In The Library' a few times a semester, along with hosting other fun events! They are based at Brooklyn College, but open to all CUNY students! They're based in William James Hall.
04:22
Subo tour
SUBO is the Student Center at Brooklyn College, I'm taking you around SUBO as I get ready to attend my friend's art show which is taking place in SUBO.