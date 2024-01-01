Sign Up
CUNY Brooklyn College Campus

All Campus Reviews

02:19
Library tour part 1
Nerea Blanco Campus
Let's look at our amazing library!
02:20
Whitehead hall tour
Nerea Blanco Campus
Tour of Whitehead Hall, including our little "Library Cafe" which is open to students for 24 hours a day!
01:38
William james hall & working on campus
Nerea Blanco Campus
Our campus has amazing accessibility for students who have disabilities, from physical to mental. We have counseling too, and opportunities for students to work. Nick talks a little bit about working on campus.
01:12
Library tour part 2
Nerea Blanco Campus
Part 2 of my Library Tour!
02:47
Boylan hall tour pt. 1
Nerea Blanco Campus
Boylan Hall: 6 floors of history, English, languages, art history, studio art, and the dining hall.
01:00
Commuting
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Quick chat for those wishing to move to NYC for college for those who already live here and are planning to commute to campus.
01:05
Our beautiful quad
Nerea Blanco
I talk about the Quads and what happens outside on the green campus grass!
02:09
Nypirg brooklyn college chapter
Nerea Blanco Campus
Interview with Nick, he was an intern with NYPIRG last year and is now an active volunteer and member. This is their club room!
01:28
Stuck in the library: cuny literary magazine
Nerea Blanco
Meet our literary magazine club! They publish 'Stuck In The Library' a few times a semester, along with hosting other fun events! They are based at Brooklyn College, but open to all CUNY students! They're based in William James Hall.
04:22
Subo tour
Nerea Blanco Campus
SUBO is the Student Center at Brooklyn College, I'm taking you around SUBO as I get ready to attend my friend's art show which is taking place in SUBO.
CUNY Brooklyn College

