all you need is your id and your pac to get into the gym! super easy to register for and best of all- f r e e . honestly, this is not as good as a paid gym membership, but it is, once again, f r e e . I don't go to the gym (because i'm very lazy) but most of my friends have told me that it's a great place to get a quick workout in. friday nights, this gym is PACKED and by packed i mean p a c k e d, so best times would be during the mornings and the afternoon. this is located in B2; take the main escalator down to the basement, and voila