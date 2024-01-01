YOU'RE WATCHING
CUNY Hunter College Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:21
The gym! get those muscles ;)
all you need is your id and your pac to get into the gym! super easy to register for and best of all- f r e e . honestly, this is not as good as a paid gym membership, but it is, once again, f r e e . I don't go to the gym (because i'm very lazy) but most of my friends have told me that it's a great place to get a quick workout in. friday nights, this gym is PACKED and by packed i mean p a c k e d, so best times would be during the mornings and the afternoon. this is located in B2; take the main escalator down to the basement, and voila
01:11
Financial aid and bursars office
be familiar with this office because you definitely need to know where it is! both are conveniently located next to each other on 2nd floor of the north building. these offices deal with basically anything related to tuition and money so yeah... super important
04:00
Hunter tours: game room!
The game room is like one of the only spots where you can go to get away from your work. it's located in the brookdale campus, and it's right behind the security guard when you enter. There's so much you can do here, whether its homework, pool, table tennis, air hockey, or arcade games! theres a bunch of people there, but definitely peaks during lunch (12-2ish) and at night (6pm till closing). very chill spot, but if you do come here during lunch, there may be people studying so try not to play music too loud or be too rowdy just out of respect ! :)
01:16
How to use the campus directory
This super effective campus directory is found at the entrance of Hunter's West Building, which is located right outside of the 6 train when you enter. It gives you step by step navigation to any of your classes. Extremely helpful if you're an introvert like me, and are too afraid to ask anyone for directions. ( dont be shy though, we're all nice people who understand the struggle, even I get lost sometimes!)
02:28
Day in my life at hunter college!
Hi! My name is Sandra, and this is a day in my life at Hunter College! From morning to my commute home, I go through classes that I attend as well as the good vibes that Hunter has to offer.
01:09
68th street campus
this is the main campus- here I show you how to get into the school, and the different buildings and where theyre situated. if you're ever in the wrong building, dont worry! you can navigate from inside because theyre all interconnected on the 3rd floor. we're in nyc and theres like no space so there no actual " campus ". it's just buildings :/
00:54
North building
hey guys! this is the north building, which is where most classes are held. it goes from c level all the way to the 16th floor. when you get a classroom it'll usually look like N1134 or something. N stands for north building, and 11 stands for 11th floor. likewise, the lecture hall N 118 is on the first floor. here, you can find your classes, and also a pool on c level. c level is 2 floors below the 1st floor. the pool however, is on a schedule so you can't just pop in whenever; there's allocated times for when the pool is open to free swimming :)
01:05
Music rooms!
music lover? piano enthusiast ? instrument player? this is the room for you! I didn't know about these rooms until i took a music class, and so im telling you now, that these rooms exist. they're great if you just want a moment to practice by yourself, or to just sing your heart out alone ( the walls are soundproof, but like...not completely lol) it's found on the 4th floor of the hunter north building where most music classes are held!
03:26
Hunter tours: east building
East building is where you're going to find the library; aka home for the rest of your life at hunter :( I'm gonna take you on a little tour of the 6th floor, which is probably the best floor of the library. This is a super important building bc it's going to be your best friend during finals and midterm week
CUNY Hunter College
01:16
How to use the campus directory
This super effective campus directory is found at the entrance of Hunter's West Building, which is located right outside of the 6 train when you enter. It gives you step by step navigation to any of your classes. Extremely helpful if you're an introvert like me, and are too afraid to ask anyone for directions. ( dont be shy though, we're all nice people who understand the struggle, even I get lost sometimes!)
02:28
Day in my life at hunter college!
Hi! My name is Sandra, and this is a day in my life at Hunter College! From morning to my commute home, I go through classes that I attend as well as the good vibes that Hunter has to offer.
01:06
Baker building (theater)
welcome to baker! a lot of classes for the theater department is here, but the rooms are more or less always empty, so my friends often come here to study and just chill. there are regular classrooms in this building- with about 30 seats. all classrooms come with a board so that professors can put their powerpoint slides up and lecture conveniently.
CUNY Hunter College 425 E 25th St
04:00
Hunter tours: game room!
The game room is like one of the only spots where you can go to get away from your work. it's located in the brookdale campus, and it's right behind the security guard when you enter. There's so much you can do here, whether its homework, pool, table tennis, air hockey, or arcade games! theres a bunch of people there, but definitely peaks during lunch (12-2ish) and at night (6pm till closing). very chill spot, but if you do come here during lunch, there may be people studying so try not to play music too loud or be too rowdy just out of respect ! :)
CUNY Hunter College 68 Street Station
01:09
68th street campus
this is the main campus- here I show you how to get into the school, and the different buildings and where theyre situated. if you're ever in the wrong building, dont worry! you can navigate from inside because theyre all interconnected on the 3rd floor. we're in nyc and theres like no space so there no actual " campus ". it's just buildings :/
00:54
North building
hey guys! this is the north building, which is where most classes are held. it goes from c level all the way to the 16th floor. when you get a classroom it'll usually look like N1134 or something. N stands for north building, and 11 stands for 11th floor. likewise, the lecture hall N 118 is on the first floor. here, you can find your classes, and also a pool on c level. c level is 2 floors below the 1st floor. the pool however, is on a schedule so you can't just pop in whenever; there's allocated times for when the pool is open to free swimming :)
01:05
Music rooms!
music lover? piano enthusiast ? instrument player? this is the room for you! I didn't know about these rooms until i took a music class, and so im telling you now, that these rooms exist. they're great if you just want a moment to practice by yourself, or to just sing your heart out alone ( the walls are soundproof, but like...not completely lol) it's found on the 4th floor of the hunter north building where most music classes are held!