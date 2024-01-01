Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

CUNY Hunter College Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:36
My favorite spot to get lunch around campus!
Bridgette Cevallos Food
There are so many different options for food around campus! If your in the mood for some coffee, bubble tea, and soda there's a spot around campus that has it 
01:38
Choose between your 3 halal carts
Yu Liang Food
Hunter college is on 68th street and park, and literally right when you approach school you are bombarded with food trucks. I'm walking down the street with my friend, where we're going to pass 4 different food trucks. There is so much diversity in terms of what you can eat; you have your basic bagel and coffee carts, halal food carts, korean style street food, smoothies, and fruit carts! Literally anything you could ever want to eat is right outside!
01:04
Cafeteria food....
Yu Liang Food
... yum cafeteria food... haha jk its not that bad. Here's just a quick overview of the food options at the hunter cafeteria! Honestly, no one really eats this food unless theyre super hungry and too lazy to go out lol
01:31
Meal plans??? yeah.. no
Yu Liang Food
you're basically on youre own in terms of food dude, but honestly probably for the better because let's be real... were you even going to eat the cafeteria food? YOU'RE IN NEW YORK. DO NOT DISAPPOINT YOUR TASTE BUDS WITH LUNCHROOM FOOD

CUNY Hunter College

00:36
My favorite spot to get lunch around campus!
Bridgette Cevallos Food
There are so many different options for food around campus! If your in the mood for some coffee, bubble tea, and soda there's a spot around campus that has it 
01:38
Choose between your 3 halal carts
Yu Liang Food
Hunter college is on 68th street and park, and literally right when you approach school you are bombarded with food trucks. I'm walking down the street with my friend, where we're going to pass 4 different food trucks. There is so much diversity in terms of what you can eat; you have your basic bagel and coffee carts, halal food carts, korean style street food, smoothies, and fruit carts! Literally anything you could ever want to eat is right outside!

CUNY Hunter College Brookdale Residence Hall

01:31
Meal plans??? yeah.. no
Yu Liang Food
you're basically on youre own in terms of food dude, but honestly probably for the better because let's be real... were you even going to eat the cafeteria food? YOU'RE IN NEW YORK. DO NOT DISAPPOINT YOUR TASTE BUDS WITH LUNCHROOM FOOD

CUNY Hunter College Hunter College

01:04
Cafeteria food....
Yu Liang Food
... yum cafeteria food... haha jk its not that bad. Here's just a quick overview of the food options at the hunter cafeteria! Honestly, no one really eats this food unless theyre super hungry and too lazy to go out lol
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved