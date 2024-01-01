YOU'RE WATCHING
My favorite spot to get lunch around campus!
There are so many different options for food around campus! If your in the mood for some coffee, bubble tea, and soda there's a spot around campus that has it
Choose between your 3 halal carts
Hunter college is on 68th street and park, and literally right when you approach school you are bombarded with food trucks. I'm walking down the street with my friend, where we're going to pass 4 different food trucks. There is so much diversity in terms of what you can eat; you have your basic bagel and coffee carts, halal food carts, korean style street food, smoothies, and fruit carts! Literally anything you could ever want to eat is right outside!
Cafeteria food....
... yum cafeteria food... haha jk its not that bad. Here's just a quick overview of the food options at the hunter cafeteria! Honestly, no one really eats this food unless theyre super hungry and too lazy to go out lol
