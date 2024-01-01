Hunter college is on 68th street and park, and literally right when you approach school you are bombarded with food trucks. I'm walking down the street with my friend, where we're going to pass 4 different food trucks. There is so much diversity in terms of what you can eat; you have your basic bagel and coffee carts, halal food carts, korean style street food, smoothies, and fruit carts! Literally anything you could ever want to eat is right outside!