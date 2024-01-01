YOU'RE WATCHING
Lehman cafeterias (featuring color commentary from giselle)
Lehman's cafeterias have a pretty wide range of options: from burgers to salads, to soups and sushi. There are even microwaves available for students who bring food from home. These dining areas are some of the most popular lounge/hangout/study areas on campus.
Rakiye walks through the city on a dunkin run
Going to school in the city has its perks. There's likely a wide variety of shops and restaurants just a few steps, or a quick bus/train stop away. Lehman College is no different. It's located in the Bronx and roughly a ten-minute walk away from the shopping center known as Fordham Plaza.
