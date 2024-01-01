YOU'RE WATCHING
Elon University Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
03:01
Downtown elon
Elon has a small downtown area with restaurants, an ice cream shop, a coffee shop, the Elon bookstore, and local shops. Farther off campus (but still walkable) is a Greek restaurant called Mediterranean Deli, a breakfast place called Skid's Restaurant, an asian place called Simply Tai, Domino's pizza, and several bars, including The Fat Frogg which is a popular bar that many students go to to sing karaoke and hang with friends.
04:19
Peek at the global neighborhood
In this video I give you a quick look around the Global Neighborhood and inside the first floor of one of the dorms. Global was my home as a freshman and I really liked it because it literally looks like a hotel but there were some downsides. Global, like Colonnades, isn't very social like historic is so for my first semester before I joined my sorority it was harder to make friends. Of course I made friends going out and in classes and around campus but they all had huge groups of friends from all living in historic together so I didn't have that same experience. However, every year there are usually 2-4 floors in Global that are so social and fun so if you're looking to be in one of the nicer dorms there is still a chance you can get a great hall and all hangout in the common room together and go out together.
03:00
My daily schedule and elon events
Elon is always full of events and things going on around campus. Most of the time, concessions or free food or themes will appear on campus that students are pleasantly surprised by. Planned events are also very frequent like the yearly comedian show and food trucks.
02:47
Football tailgate
So this video is a little interesting, I wish I could have gotten a better perspective for you guys but as I said I work for the football team my boss was generous enough to allow me to use my film for that job to give you guys a look into what an Elon tailgate is like. Generally the tailgates aren't as packed as this because of frat parties that go on at the same time as the game, however today they were required to have tables there for the first home game so its a little more fun than usual. Elon is NOT a big football school even though we have good football now. Hopefully that will change as the years go on but if you're looking for that southern football feel of 30,000 students tailgating and getting in their school spirit for a huge game this is not how Elon does football. Personally, I love the games and now that we are really on the rise its so fun to be working for them as they keep getting the W's. Incase you're curious we ended up beating Furman 45-7 :)
06:42
Sunday scaries in club belk plus library tour
Belk is one of Elon's many study. There are three floors, the first floor is where you can be loud and talk and meet with groups without having to lower your voice, generally I get distracted on the first floor because it's a little too social for me (first floor is why they call it Club Belk). The first floor is also home to the writing center which is a really great resource that I use. You can bring any piece of writing to them wether it's just an outline or draft all the way to a 15 page research paper and they will go through and help you revise it. The second floor is where I prefer to go because you're allowed to talk but at a lower voice/whisper. It makes it a lot easier for me to study there. Then the third floor is absolute silence, personally I have never even been to the third floor and was asked to not bring a camera up there BUT it's basically the exact same layout of every floor. ALSO WANT TO EMPHASIZE THIS for some reason the library was not packed in this video like it usually is. I waited until Sunday to make this video just so I could show you the real Club Belk but sadly it is only the second weekend of school so a lot of people don't have much work yet (besides me and Julia for some reason).
02:04
Elon lakes
At Elon we are well known for our fountains, lakes, squirrels (they're cute but evil. They're way too used to students getting close to them so they have no fear of humans and will actually leap at you from trees I've experienced this multiple times follow @elonssquirrels on twitter for more) and our oak trees. In this vid I bring you down to the two lakes at Elon, Lake Mary Nell and Lake Verona. As you'll see these"lakes" are more like ponds and you cannot swim in them because they have algae and bacteria BUT they look good and people like to hang around them and hammock or do HW or bring food and music.
03:08
Moseley center and the library
Moseley Center is home to many organization offices as well as great study areas. It is home to the mail center, Irazu Coffee, and Lakeside Dining hall. Many students like to hang out here. The library is huge with three floors of study space with a writing center, disability center, study rooms, and Media Services where students can check out laptops and equipment.
03:48
A tour of global commons
This is just a quick tour of global commons (GLOCO) this is a huge hub for freshman and sophomores looking to do homework or group projects on the week days and week nights. During finals week you literally have to get there at 6am to get a study room or a spot in the great hall (same with the library and the business school and comm school so basically during finals week we're all up at 6am fighting over rooms and study areas).
01:55
Campus recreation
Campus Rec is a great resource for students for health and exercise including group classes!
Elon University
01:55
Campus recreation
Campus Rec is a great resource for students for health and exercise including group classes!
01:52
Sports
Sports games are super fun and a great tradition at Elon. Take a look at the football stadium and such.
00:26
Alamance fountain
Alamance fountain is BEAUTIFUL. I love hanging here before classes to read and catch up on homework!
Elon University 100 Campus Drive
02:54
Greek life
Greek life is very prevalent on campus. Many students will join an organization; however, there are still plenty of students that choose not to. Elon does a great job of keeping the recruitment process as smooth and comfortable as possible for those rushing. It is a big part of social life on campus and adds to the community of Elon, especially with all the philanthropy events.
Elon University 301 E Haggard Ave
03:08
Historic district
The historic district of Elon is landmarked by the Alamance fountain. Surrounding it are several academic buildings and freshman dorms. The historic district also includes the communications buildings, the Truett Center for Religious and Spiritual Life, and the McEwen dining hall.