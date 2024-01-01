Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:42
Take a look inside the fit bookstore!
Campus
Watch Shannon give an overview of the FIT bookstore! This is where students come to buy their textbooks and any other school supplies they may need throughout the semesters!
03:42
Get a look inside a typical upperclassman double at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give you a tour of her dorm at the upperclassman dorm building of FIT called Kaufman Hall. This dorm building is off campus but still an easy commute to school with ten minute or less walk.
00:17
Shannon gives a quick overview of the main student lounge at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give a quick overview of the most popular student lounge on campus. Students love to come here before classes to study, get homework done, or just to have a quiet place to go between classes.
00:20
Meet shannon before she shows you around the fashion institute of technology!
Campus
Meet Shannon the CampusReel ambassador for the Fashion Institute of Technology! She is a Junior at FIT studying advertising marketing and communications. Shannon is really excited to show CampusReel around her campus.
00:55
Walk back to kaufman hall with shannon as she leaves penn station!
Campus
Watch Shannon talk about the location of FIT and how convenient it is being so close to Penn Station!
00:42
Shannons explain what the fit style shop is all about!
Campus
Shannon explains what the FIT Style Shop is. Th Style Shop is a really fun place on campus that a lot of students like to stop in before and after class or whenever they have time on campus.
00:35
Shannon gives you a look at what fit's "quad" is like!
Campus
Watch Shannon explain what FIT's version of a quad is like. This area is always really busy with students especially when the weather starts to get nice and warm.
00:36
Shannon gives a quiet tour of the fit library!
Campus
Watch Shannon give a silent tour through the FIT student library. Although unable to talk, the walkthrough video shows exactly how much the library has to offer.
00:54
Walk with shannon on her commute to fit
Campus
Shannon brings the camera along for her morning commute from her dorm to FIT. Watch to learn more about Kaufman Hall and other ways to get commute from there to FIT.

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

00:42
Take a look inside the fit bookstore!
Campus
Watch Shannon give an overview of the FIT bookstore! This is where students come to buy their textbooks and any other school supplies they may need throughout the semesters!
00:17
Shannon gives a quick overview of the main student lounge at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give a quick overview of the most popular student lounge on campus. Students love to come here before classes to study, get homework done, or just to have a quiet place to go between classes.
00:42
Shannons explain what the fit style shop is all about!
Campus
Shannon explains what the FIT Style Shop is. Th Style Shop is a really fun place on campus that a lot of students like to stop in before and after class or whenever they have time on campus.
00:36
Shannon gives a quiet tour of the fit library!
Campus
Watch Shannon give a silent tour through the FIT student library. Although unable to talk, the walkthrough video shows exactly how much the library has to offer.
00:54
Walk with shannon on her commute to fit
Campus
Shannon brings the camera along for her morning commute from her dorm to FIT. Watch to learn more about Kaufman Hall and other ways to get commute from there to FIT.

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) MacDonald Ellen B

00:35
Shannon gives you a look at what fit's "quad" is like!
Campus
Watch Shannon explain what FIT's version of a quad is like. This area is always really busy with students especially when the weather starts to get nice and warm.

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Pennsylvania Station

00:55
Walk back to kaufman hall with shannon as she leaves penn station!
Campus
Watch Shannon talk about the location of FIT and how convenient it is being so close to Penn Station!

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) The Eugene Apartments

03:42
Get a look inside a typical upperclassman double at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give you a tour of her dorm at the upperclassman dorm building of FIT called Kaufman Hall. This dorm building is off campus but still an easy commute to school with ten minute or less walk.
00:20
Meet shannon before she shows you around the fashion institute of technology!
Campus
Meet Shannon the CampusReel ambassador for the Fashion Institute of Technology! She is a Junior at FIT studying advertising marketing and communications. Shannon is really excited to show CampusReel around her campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved