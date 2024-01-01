YOU'RE WATCHING
Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Campus
00:42
Take a look inside the fit bookstore!
Watch Shannon give an overview of the FIT bookstore! This is where students come to buy their textbooks and any other school supplies they may need throughout the semesters!
03:42
Get a look inside a typical upperclassman double at fit!
Watch Shannon give you a tour of her dorm at the upperclassman dorm building of FIT called Kaufman Hall. This dorm building is off campus but still an easy commute to school with ten minute or less walk.
00:17
Shannon gives a quick overview of the main student lounge at fit!
Watch Shannon give a quick overview of the most popular student lounge on campus. Students love to come here before classes to study, get homework done, or just to have a quiet place to go between classes.
00:20
Meet shannon before she shows you around the fashion institute of technology!
Meet Shannon the CampusReel ambassador for the Fashion Institute of Technology! She is a Junior at FIT studying advertising marketing and communications. Shannon is really excited to show CampusReel around her campus.
00:55
Walk back to kaufman hall with shannon as she leaves penn station!
Watch Shannon talk about the location of FIT and how convenient it is being so close to Penn Station!
00:42
Shannons explain what the fit style shop is all about!
Shannon explains what the FIT Style Shop is. Th Style Shop is a really fun place on campus that a lot of students like to stop in before and after class or whenever they have time on campus.
00:35
Shannon gives you a look at what fit's "quad" is like!
Watch Shannon explain what FIT's version of a quad is like. This area is always really busy with students especially when the weather starts to get nice and warm.
00:36
Shannon gives a quiet tour of the fit library!
Watch Shannon give a silent tour through the FIT student library. Although unable to talk, the walkthrough video shows exactly how much the library has to offer.
