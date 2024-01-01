Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Flagler College-St Augustine Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:44
Taking a look at d hall!
Food
Located in Ponce, our dining hall is amazing, and the food isn't too far behind. There's a vast majority of options from a vegetarian station, hibachi station, and comfort food. All students living on campus are required to have a meal plan. However, for upperclassmen who live in the FEC dorms which is a six minute walk, sometimes prefer to stick to cooking meals they're guaranteed to enjoy in the comfort of their own rooms.
01:01
Exploring the town - st. george street
Food
St. George Street, located just a few blocks from the Ponce de Leon Hotel, is located in downtown St. Augustine. Lined up on the street are restaurants that range from pizza to Spanish cuisine. Most of the stores, boutiques and hobby shops, are family owned and many offer discount to Flagler students!
01:05
Exploring the town - swillerbees craft donuts
Food
Swillerbees Craft Donuts and Coffee Bar is where many students go for a little pick me up in the afternoon. This new location located right across the Ponce De Leon Hotel has drawn a lot of attention from students and easily become one of the most popular spots in town.

Flagler College-St Augustine

01:05
Exploring the town - swillerbees craft donuts
Food
Swillerbees Craft Donuts and Coffee Bar is where many students go for a little pick me up in the afternoon. This new location located right across the Ponce De Leon Hotel has drawn a lot of attention from students and easily become one of the most popular spots in town.

Flagler College-St Augustine Flagler College

02:44
Taking a look at d hall!
Food
Located in Ponce, our dining hall is amazing, and the food isn't too far behind. There's a vast majority of options from a vegetarian station, hibachi station, and comfort food. All students living on campus are required to have a meal plan. However, for upperclassmen who live in the FEC dorms which is a six minute walk, sometimes prefer to stick to cooking meals they're guaranteed to enjoy in the comfort of their own rooms.

Flagler College-St Augustine Pizza Time

01:01
Exploring the town - st. george street
Food
St. George Street, located just a few blocks from the Ponce de Leon Hotel, is located in downtown St. Augustine. Lined up on the street are restaurants that range from pizza to Spanish cuisine. Most of the stores, boutiques and hobby shops, are family owned and many offer discount to Flagler students!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved