Taking a look at d hall!
Located in Ponce, our dining hall is amazing, and the food isn't too far behind. There's a vast majority of options from a vegetarian station, hibachi station, and comfort food. All students living on campus are required to have a meal plan. However, for upperclassmen who live in the FEC dorms which is a six minute walk, sometimes prefer to stick to cooking meals they're guaranteed to enjoy in the comfort of their own rooms.
Exploring the town - st. george street
St. George Street, located just a few blocks from the Ponce de Leon Hotel, is located in downtown St. Augustine. Lined up on the street are restaurants that range from pizza to Spanish cuisine. Most of the stores, boutiques and hobby shops, are family owned and many offer discount to Flagler students!
Exploring the town - swillerbees craft donuts
Swillerbees Craft Donuts and Coffee Bar is where many students go for a little pick me up in the afternoon. This new location located right across the Ponce De Leon Hotel has drawn a lot of attention from students and easily become one of the most popular spots in town.
