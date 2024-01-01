Sign Up
Florida State University (FSU) Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:40
Swanee dinning hall - buffet style!
Food
This is one of the main dinning halls. What I love about it is that it has different stations and you can eat until you are full!
01:00
Catalina cafe - hipster & positive vibe
Food
Hands down one of my favorite coffee shops in town. There is plenty of seating in and outside the cafe, delicious house blending coffee, graffiti decoration and a hipster warming vibe.
01:16
Organic garden - you can plant your own food!
Food
That's right! Not so many people know about this, but you can actually plant your own food at the Organic Gardens! Just pay $10 per semester and you have your own bed to plant!
00:21
Best place to eat on campus? chick fil a
Food
Chick fil a on campus is one of the most popular restaurants. Even though I'm a vegetarian I love their fries!
00:46
Learn about sweet shop
Food
Sweet Shop is a little cafe on the edge of campus, near the music, art, and English buildings. It's a popular spot to meet and study for all FSU students.
00:36
My favorite cafeteria! (plant-based meals)
Food
If you like having plant-based meals sometimes, there is a cafeteria for you! This one I love very much not only because of the food, but also because each meal is $5 bucks and you can refill for $0.25!
00:52
International coffee hours at cge
Food
Every Friday, the Center of Global Engagement hosts a social event for local and international students with snacks and drinks from other countries for free. You can go there to learn about other cultures, have good conversations, make life-long friends, or just to enjoy delicious food.
01:21
Chow time!
Food
This is one of our many spots to eat on campus. This is one of our newer dining halls. There is a bunch of places to eat on campus.
00:58
Market wednesdays at the oglesby union!
Food
On Market Wednesdays you are going to see a lot of activities going on at the same time. There are students dancing, selling hand made stuff, and overall having a good time!
01:09
Chick-fil-a & 4 rivers smokehouse on campus
Food
Next to Strozier library, the dining hall is always packed with students looking to grab a bite after class or to prep for late night study sessions.
Florida State University (FSU)

Florida State University (FSU) Catalina Cafe'

Florida State University (FSU) Chick-fil-A

Florida State University (FSU) FSU Center for Global Engagement

