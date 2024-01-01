YOU'RE WATCHING
Florida State University (FSU) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
00:40
Swanee dinning hall - buffet style!
This is one of the main dinning halls. What I love about it is that it has different stations and you can eat until you are full!
01:00
Catalina cafe - hipster & positive vibe
Hands down one of my favorite coffee shops in town. There is plenty of seating in and outside the cafe, delicious house blending coffee, graffiti decoration and a hipster warming vibe.
01:16
Organic garden - you can plant your own food!
That's right! Not so many people know about this, but you can actually plant your own food at the Organic Gardens! Just pay $10 per semester and you have your own bed to plant!
00:21
Best place to eat on campus? chick fil a
Chick fil a on campus is one of the most popular restaurants. Even though I'm a vegetarian I love their fries!
00:46
Learn about sweet shop
Sweet Shop is a little cafe on the edge of campus, near the music, art, and English buildings. It's a popular spot to meet and study for all FSU students.
00:36
My favorite cafeteria! (plant-based meals)
If you like having plant-based meals sometimes, there is a cafeteria for you! This one I love very much not only because of the food, but also because each meal is $5 bucks and you can refill for $0.25!
00:52
International coffee hours at cge
Every Friday, the Center of Global Engagement hosts a social event for local and international students with snacks and drinks from other countries for free. You can go there to learn about other cultures, have good conversations, make life-long friends, or just to enjoy delicious food.
01:21
Chow time!
This is one of our many spots to eat on campus. This is one of our newer dining halls. There is a bunch of places to eat on campus.
00:58
Market wednesdays at the oglesby union!
On Market Wednesdays you are going to see a lot of activities going on at the same time. There are students dancing, selling hand made stuff, and overall having a good time!
Florida State University (FSU)
01:16
Organic garden - you can plant your own food!
That's right! Not so many people know about this, but you can actually plant your own food at the Organic Gardens! Just pay $10 per semester and you have your own bed to plant!
00:36
My favorite cafeteria! (plant-based meals)
If you like having plant-based meals sometimes, there is a cafeteria for you! This one I love very much not only because of the food, but also because each meal is $5 bucks and you can refill for $0.25!
01:05
Bagels for breakfast
Bagels are good for any meals of the day. FSU campus is the house of the best bagel store I've ever been to. It's super delicious, good price and diverse menu options to choose from. P/s: On Google maps, it says the location is the Starbucks only because it's not updated, the location now is Einstein Bros Bagels.
Florida State University (FSU) Catalina Cafe'
Florida State University (FSU) Chick-fil-A
00:21
Best place to eat on campus? chick fil a
Chick fil a on campus is one of the most popular restaurants. Even though I'm a vegetarian I love their fries!
Florida State University (FSU) FSU Center for Global Engagement
00:52
International coffee hours at cge
Every Friday, the Center of Global Engagement hosts a social event for local and international students with snacks and drinks from other countries for free. You can go there to learn about other cultures, have good conversations, make life-long friends, or just to enjoy delicious food.