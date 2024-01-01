Fort Peck Community College (FPCC) is a tribally controlled community college chartered by the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. Courses in higher education were first introduced to the Fort Peck Reservation by two state-funded Montana community colleges. In 1969, the first extension courses were offered by Dawson Community College, Glendive, Montana, and services continued through the spring of 1986. A cooperative agreement for offering on-reservation courses was formed in 1977 with Miles Community College, Miles City, Montana, when that college received a Title III Grant for Developing Institutions. This relationship ended in 1986.





In 1977, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes established the Fort Peck Education Department. This Department created the foundation for the development of the Fort Peck Community College officially chartered by the Fort Peck Tribal Executive Board in 1978. The original charter established a six-member Board of Directors. In 1987 the Board expanded to nine members. According to the college bylaws, at least seven members of the Board must be enrolled members of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes.



