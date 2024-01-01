YOU'RE WATCHING
Georgetown University Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:11
The gym at georgetown.mp4
Yates Field House is Georgetown University's gym/rec center on campus. It houses an indoor pool, tennis courts, an indoor track, basketball courts, and even ping pong tables. There's also weekly classes available that you can sign up for, such as yoga, spin class, and judo.
00:58
Transportation in georgetown
It's awesome that Georgetown University is so close to the city itself -- but how do Georgetown students travel around DC without a metro stop? Camille talks buses, the Georgetown University Transportation System (GUTS), capital bike shares and accessibility.
01:10
Maya and cecile show you around their dorm room in new south
Take a look at this room! Decorated perfectly, each room comes with a bed, desk, sink, and shelf.
00:51
Camryn shows you around the 2nd floor of the library!
The second floor of the library is home to Midnight Mug and some awesome study space. Georgetown really only has one main library so you'll find that the library can get quite busy, so make sure to get to your spot early during finals.
01:21
Beauty shots of georgetown university's campus
As you may or may not know, Georgetown has some mesmerizing sights on campus. Camille explores a few, such as Healy Hall, Dahlgren Quad, Alumni Square and a view of Rosslyn, VA and the Potomac.
00:34
Camryn and rebecca show you around the leavy center!
Inside the Leavy Center you can see the Barnes and Noble bookstore that we have as well as Vittle Vittles which is a mini supermarket for you to get all of your groceries. As you head down the halls you'll find Chick Fil A and more study space for you and your friends.
03:27
Freshman dorm buildings
Avery (COL '21) gives us a tour about freshman housing in Village C East, and talks about dorm room essentials, and compares living in two different freshman buildings. Camille talks about freshman housing and the Office of Outdoor Education.
00:28
Sports at georgetown university
Georgetown University has a lot of D1 teams excluding crew and Football. Hoyas get really excited about basketball games since they take place in the CapitalOne arena though!
00:23
Camryn shows you a lecture hall at georgetown
As do many schools, Georgetown does have a few lecture halls available for large-scale classes. Here you can see what a roughly 100-200 person lecture hall looks like.
Georgetown University
00:37
Welcome to georgetown!
Hi! My name's Camille B. and I'm a junior majoring in Economics and double minoring in Math and Spanish at Georgetown University. Let's get this tour started!
00:57
"what do you think about the surrounding area?"
The campus is a great place to hang out but when you need to get out and relax/take a break, there is a ton of space around to go. Grab a bike through Bike Share and head to the waterfront to go shopping or grab a bite to eat.
00:56
Camryn shows you around the main quad at georgetown
Walk with Camryn around the Main Quad and learn all about Georgetown. A famous tradition, all of the freshman at some point have to take a picture on the lap of the statue in the middle of the quad.
Georgetown University Adams Morgan
Georgetown University Cooper Field
Georgetown University Georgetown University
00:58
Transportation in georgetown
It's awesome that Georgetown University is so close to the city itself -- but how do Georgetown students travel around DC without a metro stop? Camille talks buses, the Georgetown University Transportation System (GUTS), capital bike shares and accessibility.