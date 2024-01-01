Sign Up
Georgetown University Campus

01:11
The gym at georgetown.mp4
Camille Bismonte Campus
Yates Field House is Georgetown University's gym/rec center on campus. It houses an indoor pool, tennis courts, an indoor track, basketball courts, and even ping pong tables. There's also weekly classes available that you can sign up for, such as yoga, spin class, and judo.
00:58
Transportation in georgetown
Camille Bismonte Campus
It's awesome that Georgetown University is so close to the city itself -- but how do Georgetown students travel around DC without a metro stop? Camille talks buses, the Georgetown University Transportation System (GUTS), capital bike shares and accessibility.
01:10
Maya and cecile show you around their dorm room in new south
Dorms
Take a look at this room! Decorated perfectly, each room comes with a bed, desk, sink, and shelf.
00:51
Camryn shows you around the 2nd floor of the library!
Academics
The second floor of the library is home to Midnight Mug and some awesome study space. Georgetown really only has one main library so you'll find that the library can get quite busy, so make sure to get to your spot early during finals.
01:21
Beauty shots of georgetown university's campus
Camille Bismonte Campus
As you may or may not know, Georgetown has some mesmerizing sights on campus. Camille explores a few, such as Healy Hall, Dahlgren Quad, Alumni Square and a view of Rosslyn, VA and the Potomac.
00:34
Camryn and rebecca show you around the leavy center!
Food
Inside the Leavy Center you can see the Barnes and Noble bookstore that we have as well as Vittle Vittles which is a mini supermarket for you to get all of your groceries. As you head down the halls you'll find Chick Fil A and more study space for you and your friends.
03:27
Freshman dorm buildings
Camille Bismonte Dorms
Avery (COL '21) gives us a tour about freshman housing in Village C East, and talks about dorm room essentials, and compares living in two different freshman buildings. Camille talks about freshman housing and the Office of Outdoor Education.
00:28
Sports at georgetown university
Camille Bismonte Campus
Georgetown University has a lot of D1 teams excluding crew and Football. Hoyas get really excited about basketball games since they take place in the CapitalOne arena though!
00:23
Camryn shows you a lecture hall at georgetown
Academics
As do many schools, Georgetown does have a few lecture halls available for large-scale classes. Here you can see what a roughly 100-200 person lecture hall looks like.
00:47
Camryn talks about buildings on georgetown's campus
Campus
The ICC is the main building for students when on campus. A lot of buildings on campus have recently been renovated which is great because that means high tech supplies for you and comfortable study space for you and your friends.
Georgetown University

00:37
Welcome to georgetown!
Camille Bismonte Campus
Hi! My name's Camille B. and I'm a junior majoring in Economics and double minoring in Math and Spanish at Georgetown University. Let's get this tour started!
00:57
"what do you think about the surrounding area?"
Campus
The campus is a great place to hang out but when you need to get out and relax/take a break, there is a ton of space around to go. Grab a bike through Bike Share and head to the waterfront to go shopping or grab a bite to eat.
00:56
Camryn shows you around the main quad at georgetown
Campus
Walk with Camryn around the Main Quad and learn all about Georgetown. A famous tradition, all of the freshman at some point have to take a picture on the lap of the statue in the middle of the quad.
00:26
What's the best class you've taken at georgetown?
Campus
The best class that I've taken so far has been pathophysiology because it applies to what I want to do with myself in the future. My major is Human Science, so learning all about the body and diseases it really interesting and relevant to me.

01:31
Eating out in adams morgan
Camille Bismonte Food
Camille and her friend Kareeda bring you around their late night adventures around Adams Morgan, one of the more popular destinations to eat and explore for DC natives.

00:28
Sports at georgetown university
Camille Bismonte Campus
Georgetown University has a lot of D1 teams excluding crew and Football. Hoyas get really excited about basketball games since they take place in the CapitalOne arena though!

00:58
Transportation in georgetown
Camille Bismonte Campus
It's awesome that Georgetown University is so close to the city itself -- but how do Georgetown students travel around DC without a metro stop? Camille talks buses, the Georgetown University Transportation System (GUTS), capital bike shares and accessibility.
01:21
Beauty shots of georgetown university's campus
Camille Bismonte Campus
As you may or may not know, Georgetown has some mesmerizing sights on campus. Camille explores a few, such as Healy Hall, Dahlgren Quad, Alumni Square and a view of Rosslyn, VA and the Potomac.
