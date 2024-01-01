Sign Up
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus

02:28
Mauro shows you the football and soccer stadiums!
Mauro Morales Campus
In this video, I show you the cool stadiums here on campus. The soccer stadium is nice and can fit around 3,000 people. It also has really nice grass compared to other schools. The football stadium is huge and can fit around 25,000 people. The football stadium has astroturf. The GSU teams are Division 1 teams in the Sunbelt conference.
03:16
The video where tandra heads to the rac
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I talk about the Recreation Activity Center, also known as the RAC. It's our state of the art exercise facility. With an indoor and outdoor pool, multiple basketball gyms and even a rock climbing wall, the RAC has something for everybody. We have Group Fit classes as well that includes anything from Zumba to Kickboxing.
02:53
College orientation at georgia southern university (soar) "vlog"
Micah's Photography Campus
Here is a video montage of my orientation at Georgia Southern University
02:48
The video where tandra shows off sanford hall (aka the best building on campus)
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I finally get to show y'all my academic building, Sanford Hall. This is the building where communication arts students, such as journalism and PR majors, have most of their classes in. This is also where the on-campus radio station, WVGS is, as well as a TV studio for the on-campus TV station, Channel 99.
03:16
The video where tandra takes you on a pedestrium tour
Tandra Smith Campus
At Georgia Southern, we don't have a quad per se. Instead we have a thing called our Pedestrium, where a majority of the academic buildings on campus are. This is the first video is a series, where I take you guys on a tour of the Pedestrium!
01:03
The video where tandra describes hanner fieldhouse and more sports
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I talk about Hanner Fieldhouse, where men's and women's basketball play, as well as volleyball. During the spring months, you'll be hard pressed to find somebody who hasn't gone to a basketball game! As well as basketball and football, we also have track and field, soccer, golf and a lot more sports to participate in and be a spectator for.
02:37
The video where tandra wishes lunch lines weren't so long
Tandra Smith Food
In this video, I take you guys inside of the Union to talk about the three dining options we have inside of there. Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and GUS Mart (our campus convenience store, named after our mascot, GUS) are the most popular places to eat on-campus besides the dining hall because of how close they are to most buildings on campus. During lunch, the lines are known to get super crazy, so get there early!
04:07
The video where tandra finishes the pedestrium tour
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I complete my tour of the Pedestrium by showing off our two lakes on campus, Lake Ruby and Lake Wells, as well as our new Interdisciplinary Building and much more. A walk from one end of campus to the other is around 10-15 minutes.
02:52
Mauro shows you his favorite part on campus!
Mauro Morales Campus
Hello, in this video I show you all my favorite part on campus. The Russell union has a movie theater that shows new movies every Friday and is free to students. It also has a Chik-fil-a, a Gus mart (GSU's convenience store named after the mascot,GUS), and a computer lab with a printing station. This is my favorite part of campus because it has everything you need and a nice place to relax between classes.
02:43
The video where matthew and tandra discuss club hendy (aka the library)
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I listen to Matthew talk about how much he likes Henderson Library, our 24/7 library on campus! We only have one, but it's open 24/7 Sunday-Thursday, and pretty late on the weekends. There are four floors to our library and two of them have silence sections where you aren't allowed to have your cell phones on (not that it stops anybody...).
Georgia Southern University (GSU) 97 Georgia Ave

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals

01:42
Mauro shows you the recreational activity center!
Mauro Morales Campus
In this video, I show you guys the Recreational Activity Center (RAC). The RAC consists of a track, basketball courts, workout machines, racquetball courts, a climbing wall, a swimming pool, a sauna, and an outdoor pool as well as outdoor fields for outdoor sports. The RAC is a good place to wind down after classes and get your mind off things.

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Chick-fil-A

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Georgia Southern University Parker College of Business

02:13
The video where tandra tours the parker college of business
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I show y'all the Parker College of Business, also known as COBA. This is where finance majors, marketing majors and other business related majors have most of their classes. COBA is pretty high-tech too.
