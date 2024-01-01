YOU'RE WATCHING
Georgia Southern University (GSU) Dining & Food
02:37
The video where tandra wishes lunch lines weren't so long
In this video, I take you guys inside of the Union to talk about the three dining options we have inside of there. Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and GUS Mart (our campus convenience store, named after our mascot, GUS) are the most popular places to eat on-campus besides the dining hall because of how close they are to most buildings on campus. During lunch, the lines are known to get super crazy, so get there early!
04:14
Mauro shows you the dining commons!
In this video, I show you the dining commons. They have a variety of foods ranging from pizza, sandwiches, chicken, burritos, quesadillas, hamburgers, and traditional foods. As you see in the video, some students don't like the food, but I don't thinks its that bad. The dining hall is huge and also has eye scanners just in case you forget your student ID.
03:58
The video where tandra gives you the dl on dining
In this video, I give y'all the DL on Dining at GSU. We have two dining halls, Lakeside and Landrum, as well as a variety of other on-campus dining options such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. We have two meal plans as well, both with unlimited swipes! I also discuss what my favorite dining hall is on-campus and why having a meal plan is pretty great.
