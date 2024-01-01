In this video, I take you guys inside of the Union to talk about the three dining options we have inside of there. Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and GUS Mart (our campus convenience store, named after our mascot, GUS) are the most popular places to eat on-campus besides the dining hall because of how close they are to most buildings on campus. During lunch, the lines are known to get super crazy, so get there early!