Gordon College Dining & Food
01:03
Hannah and bethany grab food in town
The Bagel Shop in Beverly Farms is only 2.5 miles off-campus and is a great place to grab food and coffee. The Bagel Shop is opening a new location soon that'll also be close to Gordon, and close by Nick's Roast Beef (another favorite of Gordon students). The absolute best part about The Bagel Shop is that there's a doggie daycare across the street. You can enjoy a fantastic bagel while dog-watching (sadly, you can't pet them, but they run around in a fenced-in area outside--and watching the dogs play is THE BEST finals-season stress-reliever).
02:59
A tour of our main dining hall, lane!
Lane Student Center (commonly referred to as just Lane) has three different places to grab food, but the main dining hall is Lane Café—also usually just called Lane (confusing, I know!). Lane uses dining swipes (I explain our meal plan in another video!) and is all-you-can-eat. Our dining service at Gordon is Bon Appétit. Personally, I enjoy Gordon's food, but a common complaint is that there's not enough variety (I don't agree with this so much—I find enough variety between the daily deli specials, the daily-changing comforts, soup, vegan, and gluten-free stations, pizza specials, frequent grill specials, and the customizable nature of the stir-fry, salad, pasta, and deli stations). Gordon recently underwent major changes to our dining services, so a lot of students are still getting used to the renovated dining hall interior and updated meal plan!
00:56
More food at gillie's
Gillie's is located downstairs in Lane Student Center, underneath Lane Café. Gillie's has a daily special, a deli section, ice cream, and "late night" for when the other dining options are closed. Gillie's also has plenty of grab-and-go options including sandwiches, grab-and-go boxes, ice cream novelties, drinks, fruit, and other snacks.
02:05
Meal plans
A (mostly) quick description of how Gordon's meal plan works and an explanation of the different plans you can choose from! Our meal plan has two elements: dining points and swipes that can be used at our on-campus dining locations.
01:20
Chester's and bistro two-fifty-five
Bistro Two-Fifty-Five and Chester's are two more places on campus to get food. The Bistro, in Jenks Library, has drinks, hot food, grab-and-go food, baked goods, and gelato! Chester's is in Lane Student Center and, although it does have some grab-and-go food, is mostly for coffee drinks and studying. You can find tons of students studying and hanging out in Chester's until really late at night. Chester's also hosts multiple coffeehouse events throughout the semester.
