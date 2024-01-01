Lane Student Center (commonly referred to as just Lane) has three different places to grab food, but the main dining hall is Lane Café—also usually just called Lane (confusing, I know!). Lane uses dining swipes (I explain our meal plan in another video!) and is all-you-can-eat. Our dining service at Gordon is Bon Appétit. Personally, I enjoy Gordon's food, but a common complaint is that there's not enough variety (I don't agree with this so much—I find enough variety between the daily deli specials, the daily-changing comforts, soup, vegan, and gluten-free stations, pizza specials, frequent grill specials, and the customizable nature of the stir-fry, salad, pasta, and deli stations). Gordon recently underwent major changes to our dining services, so a lot of students are still getting used to the renovated dining hall interior and updated meal plan!