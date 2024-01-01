Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Gordon College Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:03
Hannah and bethany grab food in town
Hannah Bollacke Food
The Bagel Shop in Beverly Farms is only 2.5 miles off-campus and is a great place to grab food and coffee. The Bagel Shop is opening a new location soon that'll also be close to Gordon, and close by Nick's Roast Beef (another favorite of Gordon students). The absolute best part about The Bagel Shop is that there's a doggie daycare across the street. You can enjoy a fantastic bagel while dog-watching (sadly, you can't pet them, but they run around in a fenced-in area outside--and watching the dogs play is THE BEST finals-season stress-reliever).
02:59
A tour of our main dining hall, lane!
Hannah Bollacke Food
Lane Student Center (commonly referred to as just Lane) has three different places to grab food, but the main dining hall is Lane Café—also usually just called Lane (confusing, I know!). Lane uses dining swipes (I explain our meal plan in another video!) and is all-you-can-eat. Our dining service at Gordon is Bon Appétit. Personally, I enjoy Gordon's food, but a common complaint is that there's not enough variety (I don't agree with this so much—I find enough variety between the daily deli specials, the daily-changing comforts, soup, vegan, and gluten-free stations, pizza specials, frequent grill specials, and the customizable nature of the stir-fry, salad, pasta, and deli stations). Gordon recently underwent major changes to our dining services, so a lot of students are still getting used to the renovated dining hall interior and updated meal plan!
00:56
More food at gillie's
Hannah Bollacke Food
Gillie's is located downstairs in Lane Student Center, underneath Lane Café. Gillie's has a daily special, a deli section, ice cream, and "late night" for when the other dining options are closed. Gillie's also has plenty of grab-and-go options including sandwiches, grab-and-go boxes, ice cream novelties, drinks, fruit, and other snacks.
02:05
Meal plans
Hannah Bollacke Food
A (mostly) quick description of how Gordon's meal plan works and an explanation of the different plans you can choose from! Our meal plan has two elements: dining points and swipes that can be used at our on-campus dining locations.
01:20
Chester's and bistro two-fifty-five
Hannah Bollacke Food
Bistro Two-Fifty-Five and Chester's are two more places on campus to get food. The Bistro, in Jenks Library, has drinks, hot food, grab-and-go food, baked goods, and gelato! Chester's is in Lane Student Center and, although it does have some grab-and-go food, is mostly for coffee drinks and studying. You can find tons of students studying and hanging out in Chester's until really late at night. Chester's also hosts multiple coffeehouse events throughout the semester.
01:21
A typical (fairly boring) night with hannah
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A typical night with Hannah and Bethany. Our nights usually consist of homework, Netflix, and any other random activity we might come up with.

Gordon College Fulton Hall

02:05
Meal plans
Hannah Bollacke Food
A (mostly) quick description of how Gordon's meal plan works and an explanation of the different plans you can choose from! Our meal plan has two elements: dining points and swipes that can be used at our on-campus dining locations.
01:21
A typical (fairly boring) night with hannah
Hannah Bollacke Dorms
A typical night with Hannah and Bethany. Our nights usually consist of homework, Netflix, and any other random activity we might come up with.

Gordon College Lane Student Center

02:59
A tour of our main dining hall, lane!
Hannah Bollacke Food
Lane Student Center (commonly referred to as just Lane) has three different places to grab food, but the main dining hall is Lane Café—also usually just called Lane (confusing, I know!). Lane uses dining swipes (I explain our meal plan in another video!) and is all-you-can-eat. Our dining service at Gordon is Bon Appétit. Personally, I enjoy Gordon's food, but a common complaint is that there's not enough variety (I don't agree with this so much—I find enough variety between the daily deli specials, the daily-changing comforts, soup, vegan, and gluten-free stations, pizza specials, frequent grill specials, and the customizable nature of the stir-fry, salad, pasta, and deli stations). Gordon recently underwent major changes to our dining services, so a lot of students are still getting used to the renovated dining hall interior and updated meal plan!
00:56
More food at gillie's
Hannah Bollacke Food
Gillie's is located downstairs in Lane Student Center, underneath Lane Café. Gillie's has a daily special, a deli section, ice cream, and "late night" for when the other dining options are closed. Gillie's also has plenty of grab-and-go options including sandwiches, grab-and-go boxes, ice cream novelties, drinks, fruit, and other snacks.
01:20
Chester's and bistro two-fifty-five
Hannah Bollacke Food
Bistro Two-Fifty-Five and Chester's are two more places on campus to get food. The Bistro, in Jenks Library, has drinks, hot food, grab-and-go food, baked goods, and gelato! Chester's is in Lane Student Center and, although it does have some grab-and-go food, is mostly for coffee drinks and studying. You can find tons of students studying and hanging out in Chester's until really late at night. Chester's also hosts multiple coffeehouse events throughout the semester.

Gordon College The Bagel Shop

01:03
Hannah and bethany grab food in town
Hannah Bollacke Food
The Bagel Shop in Beverly Farms is only 2.5 miles off-campus and is a great place to grab food and coffee. The Bagel Shop is opening a new location soon that'll also be close to Gordon, and close by Nick's Roast Beef (another favorite of Gordon students). The absolute best part about The Bagel Shop is that there's a doggie daycare across the street. You can enjoy a fantastic bagel while dog-watching (sadly, you can't pet them, but they run around in a fenced-in area outside--and watching the dogs play is THE BEST finals-season stress-reliever).
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved